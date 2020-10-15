Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Carrizal Housing / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Carrizal Housing / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

  Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Mexico City, Mexico
  Team:Pablo Pérez Palacios, Miguel Vargas, Álvaro Morales, Lucía García
  City:Mexico City
  Country:Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Located south of Mexico City, Carrizal is a project that is part of the client's needs to develop eight residential houses on the same site.

The master plan seeks to create access to homes through a common main axis. Looking to move away from the scheme of housing attached to homes, the social part and garden of each house is worked with a lattice that allows transparency from side to side of the property. As a result; a sense of openness between two solids and long views throughout the project.

The program of the houses includes developing public activities on the ground floor, with connection to the private garden, on 1st level private spaces such as bedrooms and TV room and the last level with a terrace.

Project location

Address:Lomas Quebradas, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

About this office
PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
