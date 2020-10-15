Carrizal Housing / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

+ 32

Team: Pablo Pérez Palacios, Miguel Vargas, Álvaro Morales, Lucía García

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Located south of Mexico City, Carrizal is a project that is part of the client's needs to develop eight residential houses on the same site.

The master plan seeks to create access to homes through a common main axis. Looking to move away from the scheme of housing attached to homes, the social part and garden of each house is worked with a lattice that allows transparency from side to side of the property. As a result; a sense of openness between two solids and long views throughout the project.

The program of the houses includes developing public activities on the ground floor, with connection to the private garden, on 1st level private spaces such as bedrooms and TV room and the last level with a terrace.