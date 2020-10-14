Hangar / GENS

•
Ancy-Dornot, France
-
Architects: GENS
- Area: 676 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Ludmilla CERVENY
More SpecsLess Specs
- Clients:realm Les Béliers
- Engineering:TERRANERGIE thermal engineering
- Landscape:Moselle’s coast
- City:Ancy-Dornot
- Country:France
Text description provided by the architects. The appearance of a perfectly standard agricultural hangar calls for multiple programs.
The breeding vat room and the partially buried stocks; above, the place of harvest and maceration vats as well as agricultural machinery storage; the tasting room which looks at them; the house of the winegrower; guesthouses.
The only exception to this rigorous organization: the small tunnel where barrels are stored, invisible, and precious.