Snowpeak Landstation Hakuba / Kengo Kuma & Associates

+ 13

Architect In Charge: Kengo Kuma Architects & Associates

Design Team: Tomoyuki Hasegawa, Genichi Umekawa, Hiroyo Yamamoto

Construction Design: SHIMIZU CORPORATION

City: Nagano

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

We created an outdoor recreation facility called “Snowpeak Landstation Hakuba” that integrates a store, restaurant, café and outdoor activities with the objective of stimulating economic development of Hakuba Village in Nagano Prefecture.

The woods on the site have been provided with wooden trailer houses so that visitors can enjoy camping as well as glamping. The large roof was created to reflect the silhouette of the three peaks of Hakuba, and a wooden framework using small-diameter pieces of wood was designed on an image of tree branches and snow crystals.

The space is divided into sections using the same type of fabric that is used for tarps, and wooden louvers with the bark left on are lined up along the walls in order to create space that make it feels like you are on an “outdoor outing” even though you are inside.