Representation of the Human Scale in 20 Architectural Sections

Save this picture! "Timber Hearth" Building System / Space Popular. Courtesy of Space Popular

Rendered floor plans and sections are a kind of translation of technical construction drawings into a language more accessible to people who are not familiar with architectural design. In other words, they are responsible for introducing the human scale to the project, not only through the human figure but also by displaying furniture, textures, and other aspects of architecture that are more realistic and humanizing, making the representation more understandable.

+ 21

Rendered sections are not as popular as floor plans, but are a very important tool for understanding the architectural project. Some of the forms of representation include a more technical approach, which integrates the precision of construction details to the potential use of the space, and a more conceptual approach, which aims at expressing the architectural concept in 2D while keeping in mind the possibilities of occupying the space. Both are responsible for bringing together the representations of the project's guidelines and the depth of living in the built environment.

Taking the representation of the space to a new level, by using a visual language that is more than just constructive detail, can be a means of communication with the client but also a process of exploration for the architects themselves. Furthermore, integrating the human scale can help identify the impacts and potential uses that will follow the implementation of the built architecture.

We selected 20 rendered section plans of projects published in ArchDaily that demonstrate the different possibilities of incorporating the human scale into architectural representation. Check them out:

Save this picture! CWITM Office / MDDM STUDIO. Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO

Save this picture! Griffin School / Murray Legge Architecture. Courtesy of Murray Legge Architecture

Save this picture! Versailles Saint Quentin University Students Headquarters / Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés. Courtesy of Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés

Save this picture! Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects. Courtesy of Shen Ting Tseng architects

Save this picture! Haven’t you always wanted …? / M@ STUDIO Architects. Courtesy of M@ STUDIO Architects

Save this picture! Tozzer Anthropology Building / Kennedy & Violich Architecture. Courtesy of Kennedy & Violich Architecture

Save this picture! House P / MDDM STUDIO. Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO

Save this picture! Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO. Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture! "Timber Hearth" Building System / Space Popular. Courtesy of Space Popular

Save this picture! Sperone Westwater Gallery / Foster + Partners. Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Save this picture! Beijing ‘Tsuo’ / Wonder Architects. Courtesy of Wonder Architects

Save this picture! Wine Tourism Building / Diogo Aguiar Studio. Courtesy of Diogo Aguiar Studio

Save this picture! Albania House / OOIIO Arquitectura. Courtesy of OOIIO Arquitectura

Save this picture! The Proscenium / INRE Studio. Courtesy of INRE Studio

Save this picture! Tupper Home / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation. Courtesy of Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Save this picture! CKK Jordanki / Fernando Menis. Courtesy of Fernando Menis

Save this picture! AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Courtesy of Ambrosi I Etchegaray

Save this picture! Cajui Restaurant / VAGA. Courtesy of VAGA

Save this picture! Planter Box House / FORMZERO. Courtesy of Formzero

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Human Scale. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics here. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.