  Representation of the Human Scale in 20 Architectural Sections

Representation of the Human Scale in 20 Architectural Sections

Representation of the Human Scale in 20 Architectural Sections

Rendered floor plans and sections are a kind of translation of technical construction drawings into a language more accessible to people who are not familiar with architectural design. In other words, they are responsible for introducing the human scale to the project, not only through the human figure but also by displaying furniture, textures, and other aspects of architecture that are more realistic and humanizing, making the representation more understandable.

Sperone Westwater Gallery / Foster + Partners. Courtesy of Foster + PartnersPlanter Box House / FORMZERO. Courtesy of FormzeroAS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Courtesy of Ambrosi I EtchegarayVersailles Saint Quentin University Students Headquarters / Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés. Courtesy of Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés

Rendered sections are not as popular as floor plans, but are a very important tool for understanding the architectural project. Some of the forms of representation include a more technical approach, which integrates the precision of construction details to the potential use of the space, and a more conceptual approach, which aims at expressing the architectural concept in 2D while keeping in mind the possibilities of occupying the space. Both are responsible for bringing together the representations of the project's guidelines and the depth of living in the built environment.

Taking the representation of the space to a new level, by using a visual language that is more than just constructive detail, can be a means of communication with the client but also a process of exploration for the architects themselves. Furthermore, integrating the human scale can help identify the impacts and potential uses that will follow the implementation of the built architecture.

We selected 20 rendered section plans of projects published in ArchDaily that demonstrate the different possibilities of incorporating the human scale into architectural representation. Check them out:

CWITM Office / MDDM STUDIO

CWITM Office / MDDM STUDIO. Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO
CWITM Office / MDDM STUDIO. Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO

Heli-stage / ATAH

Heli-stage / ATAH. Courtesy of ATAH
Heli-stage / ATAH. Courtesy of ATAH

Griffin School / Murray Legge Architecture

Griffin School / Murray Legge Architecture. Courtesy of Murray Legge Architecture
Griffin School / Murray Legge Architecture. Courtesy of Murray Legge Architecture

Versailles Saint Quentin University Students Headquarters / Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés

Versailles Saint Quentin University Students Headquarters / Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés. Courtesy of Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés
Versailles Saint Quentin University Students Headquarters / Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés. Courtesy of Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés

Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects

Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects. Courtesy of Shen Ting Tseng architects
Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects. Courtesy of Shen Ting Tseng architects

Haven’t you always wanted …? / M@ STUDIO Architects

Haven’t you always wanted …? / M@ STUDIO Architects. Courtesy of M@ STUDIO Architects
Haven’t you always wanted …? / M@ STUDIO Architects. Courtesy of M@ STUDIO Architects

Tozzer Anthropology Building / Kennedy & Violich Architecture

Tozzer Anthropology Building / Kennedy & Violich Architecture. Courtesy of Kennedy & Violich Architecture
Tozzer Anthropology Building / Kennedy & Violich Architecture. Courtesy of Kennedy & Violich Architecture

House P / MDDM STUDIO

House P / MDDM STUDIO. Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO
House P / MDDM STUDIO. Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO

Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO. Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO
Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO. Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO

"Timber Hearth" Building System / Space Popular

"Timber Hearth" Building System / Space Popular. Courtesy of Space Popular
"Timber Hearth" Building System / Space Popular. Courtesy of Space Popular

Sperone Westwater Gallery / Foster + Partners

Sperone Westwater Gallery / Foster + Partners. Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Sperone Westwater Gallery / Foster + Partners. Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Beijing ‘Tsuo’ / Wonder Architects

Beijing ‘Tsuo’ / Wonder Architects. Courtesy of Wonder Architects
Beijing ‘Tsuo’ / Wonder Architects. Courtesy of Wonder Architects

Wine Tourism Building / Diogo Aguiar Studio

Wine Tourism Building / Diogo Aguiar Studio. Courtesy of Diogo Aguiar Studio
Wine Tourism Building / Diogo Aguiar Studio. Courtesy of Diogo Aguiar Studio

Albania House / OOIIO Arquitectura

Albania House / OOIIO Arquitectura. Courtesy of OOIIO Arquitectura
Albania House / OOIIO Arquitectura. Courtesy of OOIIO Arquitectura

The Proscenium / INRE Studio

The Proscenium / INRE Studio. Courtesy of INRE Studio
The Proscenium / INRE Studio. Courtesy of INRE Studio

Tupper Home / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Tupper Home / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation. Courtesy of Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
Tupper Home / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation. Courtesy of Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

CKK Jordanki / Fernando Menis

CKK Jordanki / Fernando Menis. Courtesy of Fernando Menis
CKK Jordanki / Fernando Menis. Courtesy of Fernando Menis

AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Courtesy of Ambrosi I Etchegaray
AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Courtesy of Ambrosi I Etchegaray

Cajui Restaurant / VAGA

Cajui Restaurant / VAGA. Courtesy of VAGA
Cajui Restaurant / VAGA. Courtesy of VAGA

Planter Box House / FORMZERO

Planter Box House / FORMZERO. Courtesy of Formzero
Planter Box House / FORMZERO. Courtesy of Formzero

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Human Scale. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics here. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

