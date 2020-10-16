Submit a Project Advertise
Tropical Chalet / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning

Tropical Chalet / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning

© Hiroyuki Oki

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architect In Charge:Manuel Der Hagopian, Grégoire Du Pasquier
  • Design Team:Manuel Der Hagopian, Andrea Archanco Astorga, Hoang Khiem Le
  • Engineering And Construction:Meico Construction & Interior
  • Landscape:G8A Architecture & Urban Planning
  • Consultants:Full House Design
  • City:Da Nang
  • Country:Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. The four-bedroom family villa “Tropical Chalet” reflects the simplicity of its idyllic context through a porous design that welcomes the surrounding environment of lake-front greenery. The rectangular plot is cushioned in a new-town residential area on the Vietnamese coastal region of Danang, a tranquil environment close to the seaside.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
The land gives onto a lake revealing the marine panorama that is optimized by the L shaped massing of the building. The large surrounding garden respects the native context and breaths a cooling and placid atmosphere for the family to enjoy.

Two main elements form the design rhythm and narrative for the project. Firstly, the porosity of the brick moucharabieh façade in combination with the recessed gallery creates a certain transparency that welcomes exterior elements of sunlight, cross ventilation and panoramic views into the communal areas. The ground-floor’s shared spaces of dining hall, living room and kitchen are simultaneously open yet protected from sporadic costal weather conditions.

Secondly the remarkable form of the geometric and undulating roof continues the design narrative, creating uniqueness of perspective and a varied experience for each user. From the interior the roof represents a smooth cool surface of waxed concrete hiding from the viewer the structural framework of the terracotta tiled roofing. This “double roof façade”, visually discrete, strengthens sustainable qualities of the project by offering cooling characteristics.

Materials were chosen not only for their sturdiness and climate resistance, particularly bricks with their high insulation qualities. But also, their minimal and natural aesthetic, once again blending with the surrounding landscape. A strong presence of wood, textured concrete and rough brick highlight the organic nature of the concept, referring also to the historical context of Danang’s baked brickwork that has been used as early at the 4th century.

Project gallery

Cite: "Tropical Chalet / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning" 16 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949410/tropical-chalet-g8a-architecture-and-urban-planning> ISSN 0719-8884

