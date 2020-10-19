The Many Faces of Award-Winning Architectural Design

The international A' Design Award competition was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products" of designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields. Entries each year are judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. If you are selected as a winner, you'll receive a host of prizes and benefits, in addition to international prestige and recognition. Entries are being accepted now until February 28th, 2021 and a selection of winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily after they're announced on April 15th, so register your design today for a chance to be included.
Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories. In addition to these main categories, designs are also sorted into super-categories: Good Industrial Design, Good Product Design, Good Communication Design, Good Service Design, Good Fashion Design, and finally Good Architectural Design. Each super-category includes multiple individual design categories that meet its criteria, entries from any of which are eligible for the title. The Good Architectural Design title is given to spatial design projects which demonstrate a multi-disciplinary approach, including the categories: Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design. Here is a selection of projects that demonstrates the wide range of Good Architectural Design.
Lougang City CBD of Taihu Lake / gad
Platinum A' Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2020
Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhuan Wu
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Rotass Haute Joallerie Chongqing Store / Xiaobing Yao
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Solar Skywalks Energetic Activation of Footbridges / Peter Kuczia
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Perception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Sberbank Headquarters Atrium / Evolution Design
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group
Platinum A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2019
Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2019
HK Port Passenger Clearance Building Border Crossing Facility / Aedas
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
EN Skincare Salon and Store / Yusuke Kinoshita
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Qingdao World Expo City Center Conference Center / Tengyuan Design
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2019
Regenstein Learning Campus Botanic Garden / Mikyoung Kim
Platinum A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2018
American International School of GZ School / Vantree Design and Pearl River Design
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2018
Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Hejingtang Studio
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2018
PLAYOHO Art Pavilion / Ricci Wong Cheuk-Kin
Platinum A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2018
Impression Nanxi River Multifunctional Hall / Ting Wang
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2018
Malangen Retreat Family Retreat / Snorre Stinessen
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2018
