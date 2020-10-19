The Many Faces of Award-Winning Architectural Design

Save this picture! erception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

The international A' Design Award competition was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products" of designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields. Entries each year are judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. If you are selected as a winner, you'll receive a host of prizes and benefits, in addition to international prestige and recognition. Entries are being accepted now until February 28th, 2021 and a selection of winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily after they're announced on April 15th, so register your design today for a chance to be included.

Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories. In addition to these main categories, designs are also sorted into super-categories: Good Industrial Design, Good Product Design, Good Communication Design, Good Service Design, Good Fashion Design, and finally Good Architectural Design. Each super-category includes multiple individual design categories that meet its criteria, entries from any of which are eligible for the title. The Good Architectural Design title is given to spatial design projects which demonstrate a multi-disciplinary approach, including the categories: Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design. Here is a selection of projects that demonstrates the wide range of Good Architectural Design.

Lougang City CBD of Taihu Lake / gad

Platinum A' Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2020

Save this picture! Lougang City CBD of Taihu Lake / gad. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhuan Wu

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhuan Wu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Rotass Haute Joallerie Chongqing Store / Xiaobing Yao

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! Rotass Haute Joallerie Chongqing Store / Xiaobing Yao. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Solar Skywalks Energetic Activation of Footbridges / Peter Kuczia

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Solar Skywalks Energetic Activation of Footbridges / Peter Kuczia. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Perception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! erception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Sberbank Headquarters Atrium / Evolution Design

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! Sberbank Headquarters Atrium / Evolution Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group

Platinum A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2019



Save this picture! Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2019



Save this picture! Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

HK Port Passenger Clearance Building Border Crossing Facility / Aedas

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! HK Port Passenger Clearance Building Border Crossing Facility / Aedas. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

EN Skincare Salon and Store / Yusuke Kinoshita

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! EN Skincare Salon and Store / Yusuke Kinoshita. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Qingdao World Expo City Center Conference Center / Tengyuan Design

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2019



Save this picture! Qingdao World Expo City Center Conference Center / Tengyuan Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Regenstein Learning Campus Botanic Garden / Mikyoung Kim

Platinum A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2018

Save this picture! Regenstein Learning Campus Botanic Garden / Mikyoung Kim. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

American International School of GZ School / Vantree Design and Pearl River Design

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2018



Save this picture! American International School of GZ School / Vantree Design and Pearl River Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Hejingtang Studio

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2018



Save this picture! Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Hejingtang Studio. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

PLAYOHO Art Pavilion / Ricci Wong Cheuk-Kin

Platinum A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2018



Save this picture! PLAYOHO Art Pavilion / Ricci Wong Cheuk-Kin. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Impression Nanxi River Multifunctional Hall / Ting Wang

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2018



Save this picture! Impression Nanxi River Multifunctional Hall / Ting Wang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Malangen Retreat Family Retreat / Snorre Stinessen

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2018



Save this picture! Malangen Retreat Family Retreat / Snorre Stinessen. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

