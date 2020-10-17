Architecture and Collective Living: 50 of Mexico's Most Cutting Edge Apartment Complexes
González Luna Building / Estudio Macías Peredo. Image © César Béjar
Climate is one of the key factors to take into consideration when designing a space. Of course, this can present a challenge, especially when dealing with extreme climates and the need for insulating materials that are able to adapt to a wide range of conditions. Luckily, for architects operating in Mexico, the country's privileged climate facilitates the creation of microclimates and spaces that blur the line between interior and exterior.
Housing has taken a central role in urban living and nowhere is this more obvious than in the wide range of contemporary style found in cities throughout the world. Previously, we covered a selection of
New York apartments and lofts that illustrated different forms of living in one of the globe's densest cities. In this article, we shift our view south to check out several different takes on city living in the urban centers of Mexico. CH-REURBANO / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image Emiliano Zapata Building / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano. Image © Rafael Gamo Las Terrazas Building/ Landa + Martínez Arquitectos. Image © Agustín Landa Ruiloba ODP Apartments/ Michan Architecture. Image © Rafael Gamo MO47 Building / ZD+A. Image © Jaime Navarro Vibe Building / COOP Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro División del Norte Building / Iconico. Image © Onnis Luque González Luna Building / Estudio Macías Peredo. Image © César Béjar Coahuila 59 Building / Contexto Arquitectos. Image © Luis Gordoa Argáez Building / Taller de Arquitectura X - Alberto Kalach. Image © Jaime Navarro Sinaloa 193 / Alonso de Garay Arquitectos. Image © Jimena Carranza Tabasco 127 Building / JSª. Image © Luis Gordoa Alfonso Reyes 200 / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Luis Gordoa Hera 79 / dmp arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque Vertiz 950 / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau López Cotilla 857 / Taller Capital. Image © Luis Gordoa NT24 / Aflo Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo MR299 / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau Tres Picos 97 / D+S Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de D+S Arquitectos Elite Apartments / Lavalle + Peniche Arquitectos + Jorge Bolio Arquitectura. Image © Tamara Uribe Adamant / Mayer Hasbani. Image © Hector Velasco Mi Querido Tulum Housing Complex / reyes rios + larraín + Gabriel Konzevik. Image © Edmund Sumner Coahuila 59 Building / Contexto Arquitectos. Image © Luis Gordoa Casa Pedro / Diagrama Arquitectos. Image © César Béjar Tribu Apartments / Arista Cero. Image © Eduardo Calvo High Park / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Mariana García Popocatepetl 143 / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau Cordoba-ReUrbano / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Miguel de Guzmán Durango 133 / JSa. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo Mar Adentro / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher Poniente 309 Building / Neorestauro Estudio. Image © Amy Bello Córdoba-Flat / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Rafael Gamo Rinconada Margaritas / Luis Aldrete. Image © Onnis Luque María Ribera Housing Complex/ JSa. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo La Esmeralda / JSa. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo Romero 114 / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau TLALPAN 590 Building / tallerdea + KOZ architectes. Image © Onnis Luque Alcázar de Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro San Rafael Apartments / Dosa Studio. Image © César Béjar Capulin 59 Building / ArquiPartners. Image © Mauricio Salas + Cesar Castañedo Cerrada de La Paz #19 / Estudio Tacubaya. Image © Angélica Ibarra Casa Kaspé / Zeller & Moye. Image © Dane Alonso Monterrey 55 Building / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados. Image © Rafael Gamo Rebull 85 / dmp arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque LC 710 / Taller Héctor Barroso. Image © Rafael Gamo IT Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Rory Gardiner Artia Apartments / AS Arquitectura + CO-LAB Design Office. Image © Onnis Luque Bulgaria 533 / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto