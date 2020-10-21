Brutalism and Collective Living in Europe, Through the Lense of Stefano Perego

Save this picture! Residential Building in Paderno Dugnano (1990, Milan, Italy). Image © Stefano Perego

Although there is much conflict surrounding the term Brutalist, there are certain constants and patterns within the movement that offer a concrete idea of the movement and its place in contemporary architecture.

The buildings that adhere to Brutalism—an off-shoot of the Modern Movement that erupted between 1950 and 1970— stand out in part to their constructional sincerity- that is, keeping no secrets about the materials that went into their creation, their bold geometry, and the asperity of their textures and surfaces. Reinforced concrete is the predominant material in Brutalist works thanks to its prominent and dramatic texture, which is put on full display.

In his book, "The New Brutalism: Ethic or Aesthetic?," Reyner Banham establishes what, according to him, was the key factor in defining the semantic roots of the term Brutalism--"and that is Le Corbusier's La Unité d'habitation in Marseille, France.

If there is one single verbal formula that has made the concept of Brutalism admissible in most of the world's Western languages, it is what Le Corbusier himself described as 'Breton brut' (raw concrete). The term and the buildings it describes, emerge together."

Another definition that seeks to illustrate this style is the one offered by architects and urbanists Alison and Peter Smithson, as explained in Banham's book--"Brutalism seeks to be objective in the face of reality, society's cultural objectives, its demands, its techniques, etc. Brutalism confronts a society of mass production and elicits rough poetry from the confusing and powerful forces that it works within (...) Until now, Brutalism has been discussed on the basis of aesthetics, while its essence is a matter of ethics."

In an effort to trace Brutalism's mark on European architecture, photographer Stefano Perego has worked to document projects within the movement, namely collective housing projects, towers, buildings, and residential complexes.

In this article, we present 20 works from across Europe--Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Serbia, and the United Kingdom--from the likes of architects Gérard Grandval, Émile Aillaud, Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza, Aldo Luigi Rizzo, Neave Brown, Leonardo Ricci, Renaat Braem, Mihajlo Mitrovic, Jean Renaudie, Renée Gailhoustet, the Chamberlin firm, Powell and Bon and, of course, Le Corbusier:

Unité d’Habitation in Berlin / Le Corbusier

Year: 1957-1959

1957-1959 Location: Berlin, Germany

Unité d'Habitation of Berlin, Le Corbusier (1957-1959, Berlin, Germany). Image © Stefano Perego

Residential Building / Renaat Braem

Year: 1960-1965

1960-1965 Location: Antwerp, Belgium

Residential Building, Renaat Braem (1960-1965, Antwerp, Belgium). Image © Stefano Perego

Torres Blancas / Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza

Year: 1961-1969

1961-1969 Location: Madrid, Spain

Torres Blancas, Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza (1961-1969, Madrid, Spain). Image © Stefano Perego

"La Nave" Residential Building / Leonardo Ricci

Year: 1962-1970

1962-1970 Location: Florence, Italy

"La Nave" Residential Building, Leonardo Ricci (1962-1970, Florence, Italy). Image © Stefano Perego

Residential Building / Leonardo Saviol

Year: 1962-1970

1962-1970 Location: Florence, Italy

Residential Building, Leonardo Saviol (1962-1970, Florence, Italy). Image © Stefano Perego

Karaburma Housing Complex / Rista Sekerinski

Year: 1963

1963 Location: Belgrade, Serbia

Housing Complex in Karaburma, Rista Sekerinski (1963, Belgrade, Serbia). Image © Stefano Perego

Residential Building, / Leonardo Savioli and Danilo Santi

Year: 1964-1967

1964-1967 Location: Florence, Italy

Residential Building, Leonardo Savioli y Danilo Santi (1964-1967, Florence, Italy). Image © Stefano Perego

Barbican Estate Complex / Chamberlin, Powell and Bon

Year: 1965-1976

1965-1976 Location: London, United Kingdom

Barbican Estate, Chamberlin, Powell and Bon (1965-1976, London, United Kingdom). Image © Stefano Perego

Split Level House Complex / Atelier 40

Year: 1966

1966 Location: Wuppertal, Germany

Split Level House, Atelier 40 (1966, Wuppertal, Germany). Image © Stefano Perego

Les Choux de Créteil Buildings / Gérard Grandval

Year: 1969-1974

1969-1974 Location: Créteil, France

Les Choux de Créteil, Gérard Grandval (1969-1974, Créteil, France). Image © Stefano Perego

Housing Complex / Jean Renaudie and Renée Gailhoustet

Year: 1969-1975

1969-1975 Location: Ivry-sur-Seine, France

Housing Complex, Jean Renaudie y Renée Gailhoustet (1969-1975, Ivry-sur-Seine, Francia). Image © Stefano Perego

Rozzol Melara Complex / Carlo Celli, Luciano Celli, and Dario Tognon

Year: 1969-1982

1969-1982 Location: Trieste, Italy

Rozzol Melara Complex, Carlo Celli, Luciano Celli y Dario Tognon (1969-1982, Trieste, Italy). Image © Stefano Perego

Edificios Orpheus & Eurydice / Jürgen Freiherr von Gagern, Peter Ludwig, and Udo von der Mühlen

Year: 1971-1973

1971-1973 Location: Munich, Germany

Orpheus & Eurydice Buildings, Jürgen Freiherr von Gagern, Peter Ludwig y Udo von der Mühlen (1971-1973, Munich, Germany). Image © Stefano Perego

Alexandra Road Estate / Neave Brown

Year: 1972-1978

1972-1978 Location: London, United Kingdom

Alexandra Road Estate, Neave Brown (1972-1978, London, United Kingdom). Image © Stefano Perego

Aillaud Towers / Émile Aillaud

Year: 1973-1981.

1973-1981. Location: Nanterre, France

Aillaud Towers, Émile Aillaud (1973-1981, Nanterre, France). Image © Stefano Perego

Housing Complex / Otar Kalandarishvili and G. Potskhishvili

Year: 1974-1976

1974-1976 Location: Tiflis, Georgia

Housing Complex, Otar Kalandarishvili y G. Potskhishvili (1974-1976, Tiflis, Georgia). Image © Stefano Perego

Genex Tower / Mihajlo Mitrović

Year: 1977-1980

1977-1980 Location: Belgrade, Serbia

Genex Tower, Mihajlo Mitrović (1977-1980, Belgrade, Serbia). Image © Stefano Perego

Atlas Tower / Groupe EGAU

Year: 1978

1978 Location: Liège, Belgium

Atlas Tower, Groupe EGAU (1978, Liege, Belgium). Image © Stefano Perego

Housing Complex "Pegli 3" / Aldo Luigi Rizzo

Year: 1980-1989

1980-1989 Location: Genoa, Italy

Housing Complex "Pegli 3", Aldo Luigi Rizzo (1980-1989, Genoa, Italy). Image © Stefano Perego

Residential Building in Paderno Dugnano

Year: 1990

1990 Location: Milan, Italy

Residential Building in Paderno Dugnano (1990, Milan, Italy). Image © Stefano Perego

Learn more about Stefano Perego and his work by visiting his website or his Instagram page.

Stefano Perego (1984) is a Milan-based architectural photographer, collaborating frequently with firms, architects, and artists. He is the co-author of SOVIET ASIA (Modern Soviet Architecture in Central Asia). His interest in architecture from the second half of the 20th century has led him to focus on Modernism, Brutalism, and Post-modernism.