PR Residence / studio.talk

World
World
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: studio.talk
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ernest Theofilus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Owens Corning, Toto, Adobe, Daiken, Krono Xonic, LIXIL　, Lante Kayu, Nero, Niro Granite Indonesia, Roman Ceramics, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Adi Janitra, Anissa Santoso
  • Design Team:studio.talk
  • City:Jakarta
  • Country:Indonesia
© Ernest Theofilus
Text description provided by the architects. Residing in the south side of Jakarta, Indonesia is a recently built two-storey sanctuary for a young family of three. Upon entering the residence, walking along the outside corridor, the family is welcomed by a hint of their lush garden through an aperture on the wall. A perfect glimpse of what the humble abode has to offer to its residents.

© Ernest Theofilus
First Floor Plan
© Ernest Theofilus
PR Residence is designed as an inward-looking house – its bedrooms and living spaces are designed around a generous lush, private courtyard with a swimming pool at the rear of the site. An open L.D.K (Living, Dining, Kitchen) layout with direct access to the private courtyard will further enrich entertaining events with family and friends by extending the living room into the courtyard.

© Ernest Theofilus
Living areas are designed to have openings on both sides to enable cross ventilation, while finishes are selected to be economical yet remaining natural and rich in textures; gabion walls, cement renders covered in creeping dollar plants and natural volcanic stones in stacked and crazy cut patterns. Custom wooden slat screens are installed as extra shade and where most privacy is required, while adding to the natural texture to the overall material palette.

© Ernest Theofilus
Section DD
© Ernest Theofilus
The prominent natural dark shades of materials used in PR Residence accentuate the lush of the surrounding nature, generating a calm sanctuary from the hustle & bustle of Jakarta.

studio.talk
Office

