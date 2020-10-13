Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Etherea, Edoardo Tresoldi's Wire Mesh Installation for Coachella 2018, Arrives in Rome

Etherea, the installation conceived by Edoardo Tresoldi for the Coachella festival in 2018, has landed in Rome for "Back to Nature”, an exhibition project curated by Costantino d’Orazio. The large transparent mesh sculpture will dialogue with the trees of the Parco dei Daini, in Villa Borghese, until December 13, 2020.

The contemporary art installation, on display outdoors in the green Parco dei Daini, of Villa Borghese, was redesigned and rearranged for the occasion. In fact, Etherea presents Tresoldi’s first public engagement in Rome. Researching “the poetics of the dialogue between man and landscape by utilizing the language of architecture as an expressive tool and interpretation of places”, the Italian artist Edoardo Tresoldi is famous for playing with the transparency of mesh. Actually, his artwork transcends the time-space dimension, fading out physical limitations. Part of Back to Nature curated by Costantino D'Orazio, Etherea was first revealed at the Coachella Festival in 2018.

Presented within public spaces, archaeological contexts, artistic parks, festivals, music festivals, and exhibitions worldwide, Edoardo Tresoldi has focused his creative work on the study of landscape elements. In 2016, the artist was responsible for the restoration of the Basilica Paleocristiana of Siponto, which has been awarded the Gold Medal for Italian Architecture 2018, the most prestigious Italian architecture award established by Triennale Milano.

Comprising a series of installations, especially designed or reinvented for the occasion by internationally renowned artists such as Edoardo Tresoldi, Andreco, Mario Merz, Davide Rivalta, Grazia Toderi, Nico Vascellari, Back to Nature, initially scheduled to start on April 22, 2020, was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A novelty within the cultural programming of the city, this exhibition is the first coordinated project with contemporary art installations as part of a strategy to enhance the historical parks of the capital. In fact, “the works will dialogue thanks to transparency […] in harmony with the nature of the park and in perfect coexistence with each other”. Finally, the festival “reflects on the future and on the need to build a new relationship with nature, in this complicated period of climate change and pandemic”.

