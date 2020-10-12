Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Beka & Lemoine’s Latest Film "Tokyo Ride" Features Pritzker Prize Winner Ryue Nishizawa

Beka & Lemoine’s Latest Film "Tokyo Ride" Features Pritzker Prize Winner Ryue Nishizawa

Save this article
Beka & Lemoine’s Latest Film "Tokyo Ride" Features Pritzker Prize Winner Ryue Nishizawa

Questioning “how rooted architecture practice is and how much the built and cultural environment feeds and shapes our imagination”, Beka & Lemoine’s latest film follows one of the most celebrated Japanese architects of our times, Ryue Nishizawa in his vintage Alfa Romeo (Giulia) as he wanders in the streets of Tokyo. After winning the prestigious DocAviv 2020, the black and white documentary Tokyo Ride will soon première in many major architecture film festivals both in Europe and in North America.

Courtesy of Beka & LemoineCourtesy of Beka & LemoineCourtesy of Beka & LemoineCourtesy of Beka & Lemoine+ 21

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Beka & Lemoine
Courtesy of Beka & Lemoine

The duo’s latest immersion within Tokyo’s busy daily life, after the multi-awarded “Moriyama San”, showcases a day with Ryūe Nishizawa and his Giulia, presenting the experience of this friendly urban drift. Revisiting the genre of the road movie in a very diaristic and personal way, the black and white documentary is much more than a classical portrait. In fact, “Ryue Nishizawa narrates along the way his strong relationship with his home town through some sites he personally affectionates, buildings that have influenced him, and some of his own architecture projects”.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Beka & Lemoine
Courtesy of Beka & Lemoine

Revealed for the first time at DocAviv 2020, Tokyo Ride was awarded the “Artistic vision award”. The prize is the highest honor in the “Depth of field” competition, whose goal is to select “films that push the envelope of the genre, redefining the word documentary". Not pretending to encompass the entire oeuvre of Ryue Nishizawa, the Jury's justification states that “something in the intimacy of the car ride creates exceptional conditions to getting to know his personality and his world”.

Related Article

Homo Urbanus Exhibition Praises Public Space, at the Arc en Rêve Centre d'Architecture in Bordeaux, France

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Beka & Lemoine
Courtesy of Beka & Lemoine

Ila Bêka & Louise Lemoine’s way to look at architecture is similar to the vision of a cat walking through buildings in the city. It’s a really interesting way to see! -- Ryue Nishizawa

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Beka & Lemoine
Courtesy of Beka & Lemoine

Soon, Tokyo Ride will première in many major architecture film festivals both in Europe and in North America, with screenings at the next CAFx in Copenhagen, AFFR in Rotterdam, MDFF in Milan, and ADFF in New York, among other cities. See below the trailer “that gives you the overall relaxed yet intimate atmosphere of the portrait of a great architect”.

  • Directors: Ila Bêka & Louise Lemoine
  • Director of Photography: Ila Bêka
  • Editing: Ila Bêka & Louise Lemoine
  • Colorist: Melo Prino
  • Sound Mix: Walter Amati, Fuji Studio
  • Production: Bêka & Partners, France
  • Official Selection: DocAviv, Tel Aviv, 2020 | AFFR Rotterdam, 2020 | CAFx Copenhagen, 2020 | MDFF Milano, 2020 | ADFF New York, 2020 | JAP Bruxelles, 2020 | CAMP Praha, 2020

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Beka & Lemoine’s Latest Film "Tokyo Ride" Features Pritzker Prize Winner Ryue Nishizawa" 12 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949362/beka-and-lemoines-latest-film-tokyo-ride-features-pritzker-prize-winner-ryue-nishizawa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream