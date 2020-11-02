Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. KCAP Designs Bucheon Daejang New Town for South Korea

KCAP Designs Bucheon Daejang New Town for South Korea

Save this article
KCAP Designs Bucheon Daejang New Town for South Korea

KCAP Architects & Planners won the international competition for one of the Bucheon Daejang New Town as part of the Seoul metropolitan region in South Korea. Titled Open Fields City, the proposal was made with DA GROUP to create new urban quarters characterized by "fields" and interconnected pathways.

Courtesy of DA Group + KCAPCourtesy of DA Group + KCAPCourtesy of DA Group + KCAPCourtesy of DA Group + KCAP+ 7

Save this picture!
Courtesy of DA Group + KCAP
Courtesy of DA Group + KCAP

As KCAP outlines, the "South Korean Government has been striving for providing affordable housing, including the efforts to announce the 3rd new town project in the Seoul Metropolitan Region." The Daejang Bucheon New Town area is characterized as the "Gimpo Great Plain" and is used for flat farmlands. The new proposal incorporates design ideas for a post-COVID-19 world in the concept plan for the first village, and it was made to connect residential areas centering around schools.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of DA Group + KCAP
Courtesy of DA Group + KCAP
Save this picture!
Courtesy of DA Group + KCAP
Courtesy of DA Group + KCAP

KCAP associate partner Hyeri Park noted that: “We proposed a special infrastructure system with a contactless automatic delivery service based on underground pipe networks. We opted for porous housing typologies that help the circulation of fresh air and foster the green in the stacked building to cope with COVID and climate change related aspects, we recently have to face together”.

News via KCAP

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "KCAP Designs Bucheon Daejang New Town for South Korea" 02 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949281/kcap-designs-bucheon-daejang-new-town-for-south-korea> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream