Call for Entries: International Competition for Schematic Design of Shenzhen Reform and Opening-up Exhibition Hall

Shenzhen Reform and Opening-up Exhibition Hall is now open for pre-qualification application. Design teams from home and abroad are welcomed to participate in this competition.

I. Project Overview

Shenzhen is born, develops itself and becomes powerful as a result of reform and opening-up. The construction of a reform and opening-up exhibition hall in Shenzhen is of great significance for fully demonstrating and publicizing the great achievements of reform and opening-up, remembering this historical decision, great memory and valuable experience, and continuing to show our resolution and confidence in reform and opening-up.

Shenzhen Reform and Opening-up Exhibition Hall (hereinafter referred to as the “Reform Hall”), as one of the “Ten Major Cultural Facilities in the New Era” of Shenzhen City, will be built into a world-class large comprehensive modern exhibition hall with Chinese characteristics and become a reform and opening-up research institution, a popular science education center, a landmark building to showcase Shenzhen as a modern, international, innovative city, and an important window to display Shenzhen’s public culture and urban civilization image.

The project is located in the core area of Shenzhen City—Xiangmihu Area, Futian District, adjacent to Shennan Boulevard, the most important trunk road of Shenzhen. Xiangmihu Area will be developed into an “international exchange center and new financial center” under the framework of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with the “mountain-sea sight corridor” as the main planning concept. The Reform Hall at the center of the said mountain-sea sight corridor forms an important public building group on the mountain-sea sight corridor of Xiangmihu adjacent to Shennan Boulevard together with the International Performance Center and Shenzhen Finance Culture Center separately on the east side and west side of the mountain-sea sight corridor. The three projects will have collaborative design and concurrent construction.

Save this picture! Diagram of the Mountain-Sea Sight Corridor of the Xiangmihu Area

II. Competition Design Content

The design content of the project includes two parts. The first part is the Reform Hall that covers an area of about 35,000 square meters and has a total floor area of about 90,000 square meters, including the design of the display and exhibition area, collection preservation and protection area, social education area, public service area, integrated service and academic research area, equipment room, underground parking lot and landscape within its land area, with a total investment of about RMB 2.8 billion.

The second part is the design of the public urban park around the Reform Hall land, which covers an area of about 47,000 square meters.

The final design content is subject to the Competition Document.

III. Competition Process

Stage 1 – Open solicitation and pre-qualification: to determine 15 shortlisted competitors (without ranking) and 2 alternative entities (with ranking)

Stage 2 – Schematic design: to determine 6 competitors (without ranking)

Stage 3 – Scheme development: to determine 3 winners (without ranking)

Stage 4 – Prize award: to determine 1 or none for the first prize, 2 to 3 for the second prize, 3 for the third prize, and 9 for the entry award

IV. Competition Prize

1 or none for the first prize, with bonus of RMB2 million (tax inclusive). If the scheme getting the first prize is confirmed by Host to conform to the implementation requirement, the schematic design and architectural design development contract will be awarded, with no longer bonus. The Host reserves the right to leave the first prize vacant. 2 or 3 second prize winners (if none for first prize, then 3 for second prize), with bonus of RMB1.50 million each (tax inclusive). 3 third prize winners (3 competitors entering the scheme development stage, but not in the prize award stage), with bonus of RMB1.20 million each (tax inclusive). 9 entry award winners (9 shortlisted competitors, but not in the scheme development stage), with bonus of RMB0.80 million each (tax inclusive).

V. Contract Content

If the scheme that wins the first prize in the project is confirmed by the Host as meeting the implementation requirements, the winner will be awarded the Schematic Design and Architectural and Landscape Design Development Contract.

The work content in the contract includes architectural scheme design and development, special schematic designs that involve effects such as the interior, landscape, signage, floodlighting and curtain wall designs, architecture and landscape design development, cooperation with the display design work, cooperation with the feasibility study report preparation, budgeting, applications for project approval and construction, and other related work, cooperation with the review of the related discipline drawings at the construction drawing design stage and construction stage, and controlling the realization of the scheme effects.

The final work content is subject to the Competition Document and the design contract.

VI. Contract Amount

The total contract price for schematic design and architecture & landscape design development is RMB38.35 million tentatively.

The upper limit fixed unit price of schematic design and design development of architecture & landscape within the land area of Reform Hall is RMB400/㎡. The total price is RMB36 million tentatively (The tentative GFA 90,000㎡ x upper limit fixed unit price RMB400/㎡). The upper limit fixed unit price for public urban park landscape schematic design and design development is RMB50/㎡. The total price is RMB2.35 million tentatively (The tentative gross landscape green area 47,000㎡ x upper limit fixed unit price RMB50/㎡).

The final contract settlement amount is subject to GFA approved by the relevant development and reform authorities for cost estimation x quotation from the contract awardee (unit price).

VII. Competition Agenda

Note: All time is subject to Beijing time. The Organizer reserves the right to adjust the agenda.

VIII. Pre-qualification Application Requirements

The applicant must be an enterprise or institution registered. A consortium is allowed, the number of its members (including the leading member) cannot exceed 3, and each member of the consortium can no longer apply in its own name or the name of another consortium formed with other design agencies. The consortium parties need to sign a legal and valid Consortium Agreement and specify the leading member, work division method, and design fee allocation proportion and distribution method, etc. at each design stage. No application of individuals and teams of individuals is accepted.

IX. Competition Announcement and Downloading

The official platform for announcement, follow-up Q&A and addendum documents is the Shenzhen Construction Engineering Transaction Service website. Please download Competition Document at open solicitation stage at “Shenzhen Construction Project Transaction Service Network – Tender Announcement”:（https://www.szjsjy.com.cn:8001/jyw/jyw/zbGongGao_View.do?ggguid=2c9e8ac274cf7c080175106927812b86 )

The applicant can click the link: http://hi07552w.mikecrm.com/LpcbMYe to register the application information, or scan the following QR code registration information, then submit paper application documents to the designated place before the registration deadline.

As per management requirement of subsequent procedures of Shenzhen Construction Project Transaction Service System, the applicant (including the consortium leading member and members of consortium) is suggested to have online company information registration beforehand. Before the public notice on the expert review result of the open solicitation stage, all applicants need to timely carry out company information registration.

Shenzhen Construction Project Transaction Service Center Registration website: https://www.szjsjy.com.cn:8001/jy-toubiao/

Advisory Tel: +86-0755-83785155; +86-0755-83787822

X. Special Notice

All time is subject to Beijing time. The Host reserves the right to adjust the agenda. Since the schedule is quite tight for the open solicitation stage of this project, the applicant is suggested to organize the design team beforehand so as to prepare the work at the schematic design stage as soon as possible.

XI. Organizer

Host: Engineering Design Management Center of Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality

Assisted by:

Shenzhen Ehow R & D Center

Shenzhen FuturePlus Investment Development Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Hebi Architecture Design Co., Ltd.

Contact Information

Competition advisory email: competition@ehow.net.cn

Advisory telephone: Miss Limmy, +86-18566782232（Beijing Time, Monday through Friday 9:00—18:00）