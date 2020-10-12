Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. The Belvedere / Romero & Vallejo

The Belvedere / Romero & Vallejo

Save this project
The Belvedere / Romero & Vallejo

© Ángel Segura© Ángel Segura© Juan Carlos Quindós© Ángel Segura+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartment Interiors, Detail
Toledo, Spain
  • Architects: Romero & Vallejo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  195
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Juan Carlos Quindós, Ángel Segura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Gan Rugs, Acdo, Ceramica Calaf serie Barcelona, Diabla, Now Carpets, Santa Cole
  • Design Team:Romero & Vallejo
  • City:Toledo
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ángel Segura
© Ángel Segura

Text description provided by the architects. Situated next to the river Tajo, the city of Toledo, a World Heritage Site since 1986, is home to Mudéjar architectural gems, Islamic art, Roman ruins and renaissance, and baroque works. The Belvedere House is located on the southern slope of Toledo's historic town centre, in one of the areas seen in one of the most emblematic views of the city.

Save this picture!
© Juan Carlos Quindós
© Juan Carlos Quindós
Save this picture!
View
View
Save this picture!
© Ángel Segura
© Ángel Segura

One of the main challenges was how to integrate contemporary architecture into an area with such an important historical tradition, in a way that meant the end result would also have a big presence in the city. "...it was a case of striking a balance between respecting the historical context but, at the same time, maintaining the features of a contemporary property." 

Save this picture!
© Ángel Segura
© Ángel Segura

The project sits on a small plot of land with a façade measuring 8m and depth of 13m. It is accessed from a steep winding street.  The property is situated at the end of the street. Inside the plot there is a "patio" on the longitudinal side that allowed us to create a false façade offering impressive views of the surroundings and giving it optimum lighting and ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Ángel Segura
© Ángel Segura
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Ángel Segura
© Ángel Segura

The front of the property takes advantage of the very steep street, named "Cuesta del Can", by having two entrances to the property. The first entrance, a porch at the front of the property, is on the ground floor of the building and has direct access to the "patio". There is also a small apartment on this level for guests.

Save this picture!
© Ángel Segura
© Ángel Segura

The second entrance is on the first floor of the building and is the most convenient entrance when returning from the city centre. This floor has bedrooms and a small study. From there, you can go up to the top floor which has an open-plan kitchen diner, and living room, the entire length of which leads onto a terrace (loggia style), offering a framed view of the countryside and protecting the interior of the south side of the property from too much exposure to the sun. It is also the most distinctive feature of the property.

Save this picture!
© Ángel Segura
© Ángel Segura

There is a direct line of sight from one entrance to the other inside the property through a transparent glass wall, which aims to open up the small entrance area and allow natural light to shine in through the lattice to the ground floor.  

Save this picture!
© Juan Carlos Quindós
© Juan Carlos Quindós

In terms of construction, the building sits on a concrete perimeter foundation, all of which is structural. Sometimes it acts like an edge beam for the pile caps and others like a retaining wall to counter the earth pressure from the perimeter, street and foundation of the neighbouring buildings. As a result, we were presented with very poor construction conditions. 

Save this picture!
© Ángel Segura
© Ángel Segura

The foundation supports a number of load-bearing walls that became small pillars on the south side of the property. Designed with attention to detail and clever use of the materials available, this property is a piece of contemporary, relaxed and modest architecture. 

Save this picture!
© Juan Carlos Quindós
© Juan Carlos Quindós

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Toledo, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Romero & Vallejo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDetailSpain
Cite: "The Belvedere / Romero & Vallejo" [Casa Mirador del Valle / Romero & Vallejo] 12 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949237/the-belvedere-romero-and-vallejo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream