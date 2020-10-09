Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  ShedBOX House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

ShedBOX House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

ShedBOX House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

© Sarah Van Hove© Sarah Van Hove© Alexander Meeus© Sarah Van Hove

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Ghent, Belgium
© Alexander Meeus
Text description provided by the architects. An old brewery is being converted into a home. The plot in question is part of an inner area that is in the full development of a family home infringement project. The shed roofs are broken down. The existing concrete structure becomes the blueprint for the new plan.

© Alexander Meeus
A new steel structure was developed between the old concrete structure. The concrete draws itself as a pencil line between "old" and "new".

© Sarah Van Hove
Ground floor plan
© Sarah Van Hove
The existing elements require a subtle interweaving of quality spaces and honest materials that enter into a dialogue with the existing rough structure. The contradiction between roughness and refinement forms tension to frame the whole.

© Sarah Van Hove
The new home nestles in the existing contours of the shed. This gives the house a large outdoor space on the living spaces and intimate outdoor space on the more private spaces. The communal garden becomes the green core of the entire site.

© Sarah Van Hove
Atelier Janda Vanderghote
