House Dye Fore 11 / Despradel Design & Development

House Dye Fore 11 / Despradel Design & Development

Cortesía de Arturo DespradelCortesía de Arturo Despradel© Ricardo Piantini© Ricardo Piantini+ 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
La Romana, Dominican Republic
  • Lead Architect:Arturo Despradel
  • Collaborator Architect:Carlos Manuel Despradel
  • Landscape:Lowell Whipple
  • Decorator:Maria Domínguez
  • Construction Company:Constructora Aybar
  • City:La Romana
© Ricardo Piantini
© Ricardo Piantini

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Dye Fore 11, is located on the eastern part of the Dominican Republic, within a tourist complex, called Casa de Campo. This project was designed taking in account the weather conditions of the zone, taking advantage of the overwhelming views and the tropical breeze.

Cortesía de Arturo Despradel
Cortesía de Arturo Despradel
First Floor
First Floor
Cortesía de Arturo Despradel
Cortesía de Arturo Despradel

This project presents a spacious main section where the social areas are. With sliding glass doors opening towards the outdoors, that hide behind the house structure, the Studio, the Living Room, the Dining Room and the Kitchen are properly adjacent one on other in order to integrate these areas, helping to minimize the visual objects and letting in the breeze. All together they form a large an elongated shaped social space that on one side is connected to the Deck and the Swimming Pool, offering exceptional views of the Golf Course and towards the other side looks at an Interior Patio.

© Ricardo Piantini
© Ricardo Piantini
Section
Section
© Ricardo Piantini
© Ricardo Piantini

The space distribution allows the Villa to benefit from the constant cool breeze and at the same time enjoying as well the beautiful view of the green landscape, despite the local warm weather. This fluent integration of the exterior -interior offers a permanent contact with the surrounding landscape, and its intimate relationship between spaces help integrate the Family, as well as visitors in the many activities that the house can accommodate.

© Ricardo Piantini
© Ricardo Piantini

The private areas that complete the program include, 5 Bedrooms and a Den. Then there’s the back of the house where there’s a second kitchen, a laundry area and a staff area. 

The project with its formal and space proposal, meets modernity and local architecture successfully, sloping roofs, large eaves which represent the Caribbean Architecture of the Region, even though the generous openings and pure elements as well as the chosen material denote an evident contrast with modernity.

© Ricardo Piantini
© Ricardo Piantini
© Ricardo Piantini
© Ricardo Piantini

