Carter Toorak House / Carr

Design Team: Chris McCue, Samantha Stefanou, Lucy Cuthbertson, Christine Green, Lawrence Rocha, Zoe Buchanan

Clients: Grange ROC Property

Landscape: Acre

City: Toorak

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the Melbourne suburb of Toorak, Carter is a small-scale multi-residential project featuring eight apartments – each generous in their size for comfortable living. From the street, Carter Toorak blends harmoniously to the scale of the surrounding suburb, while a strong linear-banded concrete façade provides order and sets the tone. Ample greenery has then been integrated to soften the boldness of the concrete. Scale and proportion on Carter Toorak were key considerations in ensuring the project would sit comfortably in the existing urban fabric.

The monochromatic palette of concrete and bronze metal speaks to a contemporary yet timeless aesthetic. Carr was appointed to work across both the architecture and the interiors, which has resulted in an effortless cohesion from inside to out. Each of the residences has been carefully crafted with a sophisticated touch, ensuring that the building will endure.

The interiors are defined by a sense of calm, which is evident in the neutral palette. “By combining natural finishes like timber, marble, and glass, the interiors of Carter bring a layered complexity that still feels harmonious,” says Carr director Chris McCue.

The natural stone stands out as a luxurious feature in the kitchen, bathrooms, and fireplaces, while cabinetry is offset by bronze touches. Greenery and connection to nature were important consideration at Carter and a flowing indoor-outdoor relationship has been created through floor to ceiling windows and verdant landscaping, carried out in partnership with Acre. From the street through to each apartment, Carter Toorak is a project that brings liveability in an utterly contemporary building.