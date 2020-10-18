Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ireland
  5. Portobello House / Scullion Architects

Portobello House / Scullion Architects

Save this project
Portobello House / Scullion Architects

© Fionn McCann© Fionn McCann© Fionn McCann© Fionn McCann+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Dublin, Ireland
  • Architects: Scullion Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fionn McCann
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Domus Tiles, BEARFOOT, In Opera, Trimble Navigation, VINDR
  • Design Team:Declan Scullion, Ciaran Treanor, Viktoria Hevesi
  • Engineering:Loscher Moran Engineers
  • Landscape:Hobart Mays
  • Consultants:Donovan Low Energy
  • City:Dublin
  • Country:Ireland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Portobello, near Dublin’s City Centre, this project involves the renovation and extension of a typical Victorian villa-style terraced house for a young family. The house is one of many in the area where the entrance and original main reception room are located at the stair half-landing level, with half level access above to bedrooms and a half level below access to the rear kitchen and garden. We extracted the maximum volume of living area through excavating the main reception room floor down to create a partly sunken 5-metre high kitchen connecting to the garden level to the rear, with south light entering overhead through the original bay window.

Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

What was formerly the entrance door into the reception room is now a window, generating an oblique view down to the kitchen below upon entry to the dark blue entrance hall. Below and straight ahead, a densely planted garden can be glimpsed through the glass sliding doors of the bathroom.

Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

The floor of the bathroom is laid with pebbles and part-lined with dark timber and benefits from full-height glazing onto its own private garden surrounded by a pergola and a courtyard beyond. Whilst a smaller shower-room opposite is tiled with vertical dark green tiles over a white terrazzo plinth – again viewing the outdoors through mirrored glazing and dense planting. A sense of retreat and withdrawal typifies the bathing areas of the house.

Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

The first-floor extension provides a new master bedroom with an internal hatch door overlooking the kitchen below, which when opened allows a view across the full length of the site front to back. Externally the extension is lined with highly durable dark green stained Accoya timber which alternates in orientation to provide rhythm and animation to the new rear façade. The house and extension gather themselves around the sunken courtyard generating their own world apart and a sense of removal from the busy city beyond.

Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Scullion Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionIreland
Cite: "Portobello House / Scullion Architects" 18 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949171/portobello-house-scullion-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream