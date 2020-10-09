Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Baie Yelle House / Atelier l'Abri

Baie Yelle House / Atelier l'Abri

Save this project
Baie Yelle House / Atelier l'Abri

© Raphaël Thibodeau© Raphaël Thibodeau© Raphaël Thibodeau© Raphaël Thibodeau+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lac-Simon, Canada
  • Architects: Atelier l'Abri
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Raphaël Thibodeau
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Reynaers Aluminium, Ansa, Les bois d'eau, Mac, SIDEX, Trimble
Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Text description provided by the architects. The Baie-Yelle House is a 5400 ft2 home for a family of six, resting on the shore of Lac Simon, in the Outaouais region of Québec. Built where once stood the family cottage, the project is drawn in dialogue with the calm lake and the changing colors of the surrounding nature and its mature trees. The design puts forward the use of local materials and a sensibility to the site's environment and natural qualities. The materials are celebrated for their essence, bringing warmth and balance to an otherwise sober and contemporary composition. Of natural wood and anodized metal, the construction is formed of interlocking volumes oriented to open the relationship between the interiors and exterior.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

For the setback ground volume and those projecting towards the lake, the architects chose a metallic siding reminiscing the shimmering water of the bay. Overhanging, the top volume is wrapped in narrow white cedar planks, an indigenous wood essence of the region that will weather towards a silvery-grey hue over time. Stepping inside from the path, the generous space opens to the lakeshore. At ground level, the west wing is occupied by the kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Its long island runs through space and ends in a reading lounge benefiting from the morning light. On the lakeside, the grey limestone masonry fireplace rises in the double-height living room becoming the focal point of the open-plan space. This central room completely opens to the large outdoor terrasse and the everchanging natural scenery of lake Simon. Behind the fireplace, a staircase made of cantilevered steps gives access to the upper-level footbridges.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Their raw steel structure is topped with wood slats made from reused log drive trunks that sunk at the bottom of the lake in the 1850s and were recovered and repurposed by a local artisan. These suspended pathways give access to the private quarters and the painting studio. The basement holds a play lounge, a workshop, and a large wine cellar built from the stones of the original cottage's chimney.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

The landscape design allows indigenous species to populate the grounds from the house to the beach, creating a natural barrier that protects the lake. From the lake point of view, the Baie-Yelle House remains discrete, hidden behind tall mature maple trees, wearing the fiery colours of the fall.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier l'Abri
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Baie Yelle House / Atelier l'Abri" 09 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949167/baie-yelle-house-atelier-labri> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream