Diller Scofidio + Renfro's 550-Ton Steel Bridge Lands in Colorado Springs

A new 550-ton steel bridge has been placed next to the new United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs. The bridge was designed by the same team as the adjacent Olympic & Paralympic complex - Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Anderson Mason Dale, and KL&A - while taking inspiration from the motion of athletes. The design features a 250-foot curved steel structure that was made to float above the rail yard.

As the team explains, two interlocking loops connect the museum and the park. Visitors will pass through an oculus along the bridge that frames views of the museum and the park's Penrose Fountain. At its widest point, the bridge also frames downtown to the east and includes a platform for train spotting below. The bridge will stitch together a growing network of pedestrian bicycle paths including the Pikes Peak Greenway and Midland Trail running alongside Monument Creek.

Dubbed the Southwest Downtown Pedestrian Bridge, the project is made to be a pedestrian gateway connecting America the Beautiful Park with downtown Colorado Springs. DS+R Partner-in-Charge and Lead Designer Benjamin Gilmartin noted, “The bridge is an exercise in fitness - both in terms of material and geometry. The hybrid steel structure system functions as an arch and a truss, elegantly preserving views from Downtown to the majestic Rocky Mountains and Pikes Peak- America’s Mountain.” The bridge was manufactured in Houston by King Fabrication. Final bridge finishes and construction of the elevator and staircase will take place this winter before opening to the public in early 2021.

Project Team

Design Architect: Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Executive Architect: Anderson Mason Dale Architects

Structural Engineer: ARUP

Structural Engineer (Bridge Abutments): KL&A

Railroad Consultant: Felsburg Holt & Ullevig

Steel Fabricator: KING Fabrication

General Contractor: Kiewit Construction

Lighting: Tillotson Design

Railroad Consultant: FUHueng

Onsite Inspector: Terracon

