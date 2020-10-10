You've Got (Snail) Mail: Transforming the Untapped Potential of the United States Postal Service

Save this picture! © Flickr User Glibert Mercier Licensed Under CC BY 2.0

The United States Postal Service (USPS), which plays a critical role in the logistics of mail and parcel delivery across the United States, has become a recent topic of debate over the last several months. As the pandemic rages on and continues into one of the most critical presidential elections in American history, there has been much speculation and controversy about the continued need and intended uses of the USPS, and how it can change and thrive under ever-evolving societal conditions. This has left many to wonder if maybe its time to understand what the USPS is intended for, and how it can continue to adapt and evolve to stay relevant into the future.

Save this picture! Protests against the selling and privatization of the USPS and its facilities. Image via The Living New Deal

Since the creation of the American constitution more than 200 years ago, the postal service has been a trusted source of communication and parcel transport across the country. However, some businesses and politicians are calling for its privatization by claiming that its operational costs greatly outweigh the services it provides. Although the USPS was never intended to be a revenue generator, it faces surmounting pressure to operate as such. With over 200 million square feet of operational space across the United States, and the expansive reach of access to every single address in the country, the USPS is a critical service that doesn’t need to be eliminated or privatized, but transformed in a programmatic way to not only increase profitability, but to better serve local communities through the potential of revitalized design. Not only can the business model of the USPS change, but the physical space itself can also be upgraded to redefine what the USPS means in our society.

As mentioned, the postal service has one of the largest real estate footprints in the country. Its more than 8,300 owned properties and additional 23,000 leased locations all create its massive portfolio of customer service offices, processing centers, and supporting logistics facilities. It’s also one of the safest real estate sectors to occupy right now, as transportation logistics and last-mile delivery is an increasingly expanding industry. In 2019 alone, the USPS handled 143 billion pieces of mail and 6.2 billion packages- more than double Amazon’s annual volume. However, as a result of the surmounting pressure to generate revenue and the increased political polarization that surrounds its services, the USPS has slowly and quietly been selling off some of its older real estate to raise capital- about 55 properties between 2017 and 2019.

Despite the valuable real estate portfolio and a heavy hand in parcel transportation, the USPS is funded by tax dollars and has been losing money for many years due to a steady decline in mail volume and a recently implemented policy that forced the USPS to fund its employees’ pensions for 75 years. And this couldn’t have come at a worse time- with a highly anticipated presidential election only a few weeks away, many Americans are turning to mail-in voting out of fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, which, despite being a generally trusted service, has raised questions about its reliability to ensure a safe and fair election. Small anecdotes about a handful of ballots being tossed have generated a mass media frenzy and political commentary that only has raised more questions about why so many tax dollars have been funneled into this service.

Save this picture! © Kaley Overstreet | Data Source: USPS Regulatory Commission

Overwhelmingly, post offices seem to lack visible tools and critical services for customers. They also tend to be associated with feelings of delays, frustration, clutter, disorganization, and unappealing aesthetics despite the fact that they are always a critical part of a city or town’s operational landscape. But design and user experience play a big part in financial performance and overall public opinion. And while the USPS is not as flashy or enticing as a retail store or a coffee shop, with a redesign, it can perhaps serve as a local “third place”, or a space that is neither home nor work. It can become not only the location for mail drop off and pickups, but act more as a community center and facilitate customer transactions in a new way that represents a restored faith in America’s services and systems, during a time when there has been a strong movement to save the postal system. The post office doesn’t have to just be a place for sending letters- for millions of Americans who don’t have a bank account, it’s a place where checks are cashed and sent, bills are paid, and can be a location where loans are provided. For more than 50 years in the 20th century, post offices did, in fact, serve as banking centers for those who suffered from the Great Depression- so perhaps at a time where the economic status is similar and unemployment rates are at comparable levels, the post office can evolve its functionality, and can become that service once again.

The USPS itself is already thinking of ways to transform and adapt to the future through the implementation of technology and evolving with the needs of people across the country. They recently laid out a five-year strategic plan that outlines high-level goals- one of them being to innovate to deliver value and influence change around government regulations that define what types of services they can provide.

Save this picture! The Smallest Post Office in the United States- Ochopee, Florida. Image © Untapped New York by Michelle Young

A post office could become a center where Americans go to navigate all of the federal bureaucracy- or a one-stop-shop for answers to some of the biggest questions people have as it pertains to government operations. Maybe its where they go for information about health insurance, a kiosk with steps on how to apply for federal grants and other forms of aid, or a place where Veterans can go for the help that they need. There’s no reason why the USPS can’t also dually serve as an extension of the federal government, but in a way that’s accessible and easy to understand, and where citizens can go for their everyday questions and problems. These sites could also serve as emergency centers, and perhaps places where early on in the pandemic, people could have obtained personal protective equipment to keep themselves and their families safe. These programmatic changes, paired with a modern design refresh, will help to create an inviting atmosphere that will enhance revenue and establish relevancy for years to come.

If architects and designers are building for the greater good, why don’t we begin by working to change policy that will allow us to design spaces to help people? Every zip code has a post office, and every person in the United States knows where they can go to mail a letter. All it takes is the spirit of civic duty and the understanding that we don’t need to create anything new, but reuse the abundancy of space that we already have. It’s not enough to just simply save the USPS- we need to reinvent it.