Tanning in the City / Studio Fragment

-
Architects: studio fragment
- Area: 202 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Kim Donggyu
- Architect In Charge:Seo Donghan
- Design Team:Seo Donghan, Jeong Seyoung
- Client :Bae Hanyong
- Engineering And Construction:Yang Seungjo, Jeong Seyoung
- City:Yongsan-gu
- Country:South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Seoul is a city where sunny days are rare. Therefore, it is difficult to tan the skin. We observed the act of tanning and designed a space suitable for it. We focused on the inner change rather than the outer change through the act of tanning.
We tried to design a space with the theme of relaxation. In reality, it is in the middle of the city center, but I thought of a quiet space away from the city, and I wanted to create a calm space experience.
The site was an empty square. We designed narrow corridors between space and space. And so that the entire space is not understood at once, this made a long journey. And it was planned so that each space could have a different way of rest.