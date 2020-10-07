Herzog & de Meuron Design Switzerland's First Middle School on the Roof of a Shopping Center

Save this picture! Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

Herzog & de Meuron have designed Switzerland's first middle school placed on the roof of a shopping center in Basel-Stadt. The MParc Dreispitz shopping center will accommodate a Sekundarschule (middle school) for 600 students as part of the overall transformation of Dreispitz Nord. The design aims to set a precedent for future urban developments as the school becomes a central part of the site's overall master plan.

+ 7

Save this picture! Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

In December 2017, the Christoph Merian Foundation (CMS), the Migros Basel Cooperative (GMBS) and the Canton of Basel-Stadt presented the winning project for the Dreispitz Nord by Herzog & de Meuron to the public. The new middle school is designed to be an example of architectural densification and exemplify the mix of social and functional uses in the new neighborhood.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture! Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

As the team explains, since the school needs to be operational as soon as possible, the government’s decision gives the entire Dreispitz Nord development a push forward and reinforces the vision for greater urban density in Basel-Stadt. The overall masterplan includes around 800 apartments, two green open spaces, a neighborhood meeting place, as well as cafes and restaurants. The aim is to connect the Dreispitz Nord to the Gundeli district.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

The school and multipurpose gymnasium will be available in the evenings for sports clubs, associations and other activities. In turn, gardens and other outdoor areas will be accessible to the residents of Gundeldingen and public at all times. The guideline project presented jointly by the canton of Basel-Stadt, the Migros Basel cooperative and CMS forms the basis for drawing up the development plan, which is to be submitted to the Grand Council for approval in 2021.

News via Herzog & de Meuron