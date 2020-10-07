Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Iran
  5. Private Office Headquarters / Persian Garden Studio

Private Office Headquarters / Persian Garden Studio

Save this project
Private Office Headquarters / Persian Garden Studio

© Afshin Ghaderpanah© Afshin Ghaderpanah© Afshin Ghaderpanah© Afshin Ghaderpanah+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Persian Garden Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Afshin Ghaderpanah
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Nooran, Nooraneh, Sayeban no, Tabriz Tile, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Mahsa Majidi
  • Design Team:Pantea Parhami, Anousheh Ahmadi, Mina Nabavi
  • City:Tehran
  • Country:Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
© Afshin Ghaderpanah

Text description provided by the architects. Well-known manufacturing company in Tehran planned to move its corporate staff, previously settled in their factory, to the 24th floor of a well-known office building in central Tehran. With its circular plan and floor to ceiling windows all around the perimeter, this space has spectacular views of the city which is considered the highlight of the project. The client requested for an open plan office with free seating concept and was keen on promoting the manufacturing industrial nature of their work in the new office.

Save this picture!
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
© Afshin Ghaderpanah

Since the space was previously used as a showroom and had many additional elements to its existing architecture the first design step was to remove all additional partitions, wood and plaster work on ceiling, walls and columns. This allowed us to reveal the existing concrete ceiling and its mechanical and HVAC elements. The ceiling was then cleaned painted and remained exposed in the final design.

Save this picture!
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
© Afshin Ghaderpanah

Required closed spaces, such as manager’s offices and canteen area, were then designed along the elevator shafts and the building core so the rest of the space could remain open.  In order to stay on track with the industrial design concept all the metal partitions were built on site with the help of local contractors. This customization of partition elements on site developed a unique design and build process that was fully based on experience and the craftsmanship.

Save this picture!
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
Save this picture!
Interior Elevation
Interior Elevation
Save this picture!
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
© Afshin Ghaderpanah

Two floating islands were then added within the open space to house the main conference room and a manager’s office. These pure cubic forms were strategically located in order to create an enjoyable office flow and interesting pathways through the office. These pathways were then made graphically bolder with floor signage and walk & talk paths were assigned to promote physical activity in the office.

Save this picture!
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
© Afshin Ghaderpanah

The circular volumes, inspired by the shape of the building and the idea of bringing together staff, were then added to function as phone booths and meeting areas. These volumes were built with a metal structure and then covered with stripes of local oak wood. Using a material such as natural wood in contrast with metal in the space balanced the warm and cool tones and textures.

Save this picture!
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
© Afshin Ghaderpanah

Finally the heart of the office, the bar area was added in the middle of the space to create a social hub, gathering space and informal meeting area for the staff to enjoy. Greenery and plants were always part of the initial design concept and was added using large portable metal planters. The existing HVAC units were relocated and fresh air units were added in order to create a high air quality throughout the office and ensure the energy efficiency and green design.

Save this picture!
© Afshin Ghaderpanah
© Afshin Ghaderpanah

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Persian Garden Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsIran
Cite: "Private Office Headquarters / Persian Garden Studio" 07 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949083/private-office-headquarters-persian-garden-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream