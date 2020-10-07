Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Casa Cova / anonimous

Casa Cova / anonimous

Save this project
Casa Cova / anonimous

© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  • Architects: anonimous
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cemex, Asari, Chukum
  • Lead Designers:Alfonso Jimenez, Bárbara Trujillo
  • Design Team:Mónica Ochoa, Francisco Martínez, Ana Cristina Fernández, Lucrecia Brero, Joaquín Ríos
  • Media & Marketing:Maria Luisa Guzmán
  • Structural Engineering:Adán Peñaloza
  • Constructor:Juan Carlos Steffanoni Construcción
  • Landscaping:Ambiente Arquitectos Asociados
  • Lighting:Foton Ltd, Martin Leal
  • City:Puerto Escondido
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, Casa Cova is arranged on a 100 meters long by 35 meters wide lot between the Pacific Ocean and the Oaxacan mountain range, only 70 meters from the coast. The project program was designed as a two-family vacation home, which involved the creation of two different compounds of private rooms that are connected through common recreational areas.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The house consists of two main parts: a large central common area and two parallel arms located on the side of the lot containing the private suites. The large-scale central volume marks the access to the house, which has two main side entrances that pass through a lattice-wall, helping to ventilate the common spaces and creating a dynamic light pattern from dusk to dawn. This central volume is embodied in a high-ceilinged multipurpose public space containing a living room, a dining area and a bar. The volume is crowned by a 30-meter long 'palapa', a regional hedging technique made from dried palm leaves, which cools tropical temperatures down to around 23 ° C providing shade and space for heat to escape through the top of the frame.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

A system of parallel concrete walls encloses the two arms with the private rooms of the house. Each of these arms houses three pavilions. Each master suite has its own framed view of the Pacific horizon. The pavilions are connected by a series of interlocking open courtyards that create the main views and entry points of the rooms, in addition to achieving cross ventilation so that the temperatures of the interior can be reduced. All the private rooms and the main central volume share the view and access in the centre to a swimming pool designed as a set of alternating levels, containing shaded recreational areas that look out to the ocean.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The house was designed to work with its natural context, using locally sourced dried palm leaves for walls and ceilings, "parota" wood for joinery, and a green breath from the low-maintenance regional vegetation chosen for landscaping to help to obtain low-cost maintenance and to dignify the ageing process of the building. The reliable use of concrete in the structure and finishes also responds to local needs, the constant intensity of the sun and the salinity of the place require a material that ages well without the need for much maintenance.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The use of organic materials and concrete is also related to the fact that the house was built using regional craftsmanship and techniques, just as the interior decorations and the local art exhibited in the project.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The building is also strategically raised 5 feet above the ground, to avoid flooding from the well-known ocean swell that generally affects this area of the Puerto Escondido coast.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The main rooms, interlocking floor plans and high ceilings of the "Casa Cova" seek to remind us of the alternating heights of the massive chambers of the archaeological ruins of Mitla, juxtaposed with the smaller private passages commonly found in pre-colonial regional architecture.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
anonimous
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Casa Cova / anonimous" [Casa Cova / anonimous] 07 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949070/casa-cova-anonimous> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream