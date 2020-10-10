Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Earth House / SAV Architecture + Design

Earth House / SAV Architecture + Design

Save this project
Earth House / SAV Architecture + Design

© Fabien Charuau© Fabien Charuau© Fabien Charuau© Fabien Charuau+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Siolim, India
  • Architects: SAV Architecture + Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fabien Charuau
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Laufen, Bharat Floorings, Daikan, FCML, Gessi, Schueco India, Woodville India
  • Architect In Charge:SAV Architecture + Design
  • Design Team:Amita Kulkarni, Anna Musychak, Dhrumil Mehta, Vikrant Tike
  • Landscape Design :SAV Architecture + Design
  • Developers:Kriss RE
  • Civil Contractor:Unitech Concrete Technologies
  • City:Siolim
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fabien Charuau
© Fabien Charuau

Text description provided by the architects. Situated along side a canal lined with coconut trees in the quaint village of Siolim, in North Goa, the Earth House is designed with earthy stone and teak wood textures, shaded courtyards around large existing trees and a large water pool around palms reflecting the gentle and rooted nature of our Earth. Fronting the canal, the earth house consists of long fluid bays that open towards it offering views of the quaint coconut palm filled water edge. The double height living room extends further into the landscape shaping a linear infinite pool while the other bays of the dining, bar and kitchen all extend to form louvred semi- open spaces creating a dissolved edge condition.

Save this picture!
© Fabien Charuau
© Fabien Charuau
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fabien Charuau
© Fabien Charuau

Existing old trees are preserved all around the house with internal courtyards shaped around them to give a truly outdoor and tropical mood within the interiors. The entrance to the house is through a custom crafted teak wood louvred door shaping a modern semi-open veranda and creating a warm, inviting feel into this large house through its perforated sunlight on the cool concrete floors. The internal courtyard adjacent to this veranda brings natural light and connection to outdoors while also creates a path to the double height living with its Fibonnaci style spiral stairs.

Save this picture!
© Fabien Charuau
© Fabien Charuau

The spiral stairs was designed as a sculptural element within this large double height space, and was crafted out of a spiraling white metal balustrade enhancing its floating and sculptural feel. Wooden treads create warmth whilst continuing the warm details found through the house. The double height living space overlooks the pool and with its slide and fold doors open the space to the coconut lined pool and surrounding landscape. Cane furniture and a green upholstered sofa reflect the sinuous architectural elements within the house as well as the tropical Goan craft and local materials. The wooden artwork wall on one side of the wall made of reused teak wood gives warmth to the entire space.

Save this picture!
© Fabien Charuau
© Fabien Charuau

The living spaces flow into the open plan dining and kitchen with its Goan- Portuguese cement flooring, local granite counters and overlook another courtyard that floods the space with natural light. The kitchen extends into an outdoor dining that sits within the outdoor landscape with its louvred semi-open pavilion like feel and raw wooden table and chairs. On the other side of living is a bar space that also opens up to the outdoor canal views and pool. These outdoor patios merge into the landscape and give plenty of semi-shaded spaces for the owners to enjoy a relaxed tropical evening overlooking the canal and tree-lined landscape.

Save this picture!
© Fabien Charuau
© Fabien Charuau
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Fabien Charuau
© Fabien Charuau

The ground level bedrooms are designed to have internal courtyards around existing trees that bring soft light within . The upper bedrooms are connected to private terraces that give an expansive tropical view from them, connecting them to the surrounding trees. The materiality of cane and wood as well as the cool green and blue colors flow into the bedrooms too. All the bath spaces have a unique spatial experience and are naturally lit, expansive and made with simple concrete and natural stone tiles. 

Save this picture!
© Fabien Charuau
© Fabien Charuau

With large overhangs and exposed concrete roofs , the house is designed to brace the Goan tropical rains. The inner courtyards around tall existing trees as the several louvred spaces keep the house passively cool and well ventilated in the tropical hot climate. Most of the glazing is double glazed and is oriented towards the north to allow minimal heat and direct sunlight into the house. The lines and forms of the Earth House are designed to connect constantly with its outdoors, bringing nature and all its coconut palm filled views in a modern, crafted and fluid manner.

Save this picture!
© Fabien Charuau
© Fabien Charuau

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SAV Architecture + Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Earth House / SAV Architecture + Design" 10 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949060/earth-house-sav-architecture-plus-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream