Hammerbakken House / SpaceGroup

Houses • Oslo, Norway Architects: SpaceGroup

Area: 350 m²

Year: 2017

Photographs: Jeroen Musch

Design Team: Gro Bonesmo, Gary Bates, Frederik Krogeide, Claudia Laarman

Clients: Arild Wabø, Elisabeth Næss and Family

City: Oslo

Country: Norway

Text description provided by the architects. Hammerbakken House is designed to meet the highly particular needs of a special child while simultaneously finding space for the entire family. Unlike any other project we have considered, the idea of ‘a machine for living’ in architecture was never more prominent where solutions were dictated by the technical requirements of the family and their daughter.

The house was foremost conceived as a collection of individual spaces organized around an exercise pool, with an existing forest completing the ‘loop’. Each personal room is joined by a collective space for the family to meet, play, exercise, or read.

The functional performance of the house dictated a size that exceeded the budget, placing ’quantity (maximum area for experiences) before quality’ and challenging every detail and solution. The residence is elevated promoting a close connection to nature for all the main activities of the house.

Exposed concrete was chosen for its robust and durable qualities. Detailing was kept to a minimum. The residence is extremely open, with large common spaces oriented to capture a rich variety of views, yet offering the possibility to withdraw into individual enclosures, acknowledging everyone’s need for privacy.