Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 Announces Winners

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and Creative Europe have announced the four winners of the Young Talent Architecture Award YTAA 2020 and of the Asia Edition of the YTAA 2020

Established in 2016, the YTAA “supports the talent of recently graduated architects, urban planners, and landscape architects who will be responsible for transforming our environment in the future." The third edition of the Young Talent Architecture Award counted with 382 graduation projects that competed to win the YTAA 2020, featuring 478 students of 155 schools registered from 36 different European countries including Brazil, Chile, and Mexico participating as guest countries.

About the winners and participants, Martine De Maeseneer, Chairwoman of the YTAA Jury 2020, said that the jury was "impressed on how students are not afraid to tackle the most important issues such as climate change, migration, water usage, transformation of long-term projects such as nuclear waste sites and also sensitive briefs for burial sites and religious worship."

The winners of the YTAA 2020 are:

OASI / Álvaro Alcázar Del Águila + Eduard Llargués + Roser Garcia + Sergio Sangalli

Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya - Barcelona Tech, Spain

OASI / Álvaro Alcázar Del Águila + Eduard Llargués + Roser Garcia + Sergio Sangalli. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Off the Grid / Willem Hubrechts

University of Leuven, Belgium

Off the Grid / Willem Hubrechts. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Stage for the City / Monika Marinova

London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom

Stage for the City / Monika Marinova. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Three places to inhabit the mountain range in the Maule region / Pía Montero + Maria Jesús Molina + Antonia Ossa

University of Talca, Chile

Three places to inhabit the mountain range in the Maule region / Pía Montero + Maria Jesús Molina + Antonia Ossa. Image Courtesy of YTAA

The winners of the Asia Edition of the YTAA 2020 are:

Yulgok street / JiSoo Kim

Hanyang University (SOA), South Korea

Yulgok street / JiSoo Kim Hanyang University (SOA), South Korea. Image Courtesy of YTAA

The Wall / Peiquan Ma + Yuan Liu + Jing Cheng + Yuxuan Liang + Zi'ang Li

Tianjin University, China

The Wall / Peiquan Ma + Yuan Liu + Jing Cheng + Yuxuan Liang + Zi'ang Li. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Mending the gap: Landscape conservation for the island of Aliabet / Shreeni Benjamin

CEPT University, India

Mending the gap: Landscape conservation for the island of Aliabet / Shreeni Benjamin. Image Courtesy of YTAA

The YTAA 2020 Jury consisted of chairwoman Martine De Maeseneer, Oleg Drozdov, Juliet Leach, Rosario Talevi, and Bet Capdeferro, while the Asia Edition of YTAA 2020 jury was formed by chairwoman Momoyo Kaijima, Minsuk Cho, Chitra Vishwanath, Li Xiangning, and Eduard Kögel.

The YTAA 2020 exhibition will open on May 22, 2021, at the European Cultural Centre - Palazzo Morain Venice, as a Collateral Event of the Venice Biennale 2021. As in the previous editions, the YTAA results will be presented in a traveling exhibition that will start its journey in universities worldwide in November 2020 and the exhibition in Venice during the Biennale Architettura 2021

