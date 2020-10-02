Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Germany
  5. BAM Office / Gonzalez Haase  Architects

BAM Office / Gonzalez Haase  Architects

Save this project
BAM Office / Gonzalez Haase  Architects

© Thomas Meyer© Thomas Meyer© Thomas Meyer© Thomas Meyer+ 11

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Offices Interiors
Berlin, Germany
  • Architect In Charge:Gonzalez Haase Architects
  • City:Berlin
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer

Text description provided by the architects. AAS’ BAM office is located in the middle of the city, in Kreuzberg, and takes place in the beautiful and bold new building designed by BCO Architects. BAM took over from the back building the ground floor with the garden and the first floor with a total of 246sqm space interiors.  Each of the 2 floors is made of a consistent long rectangle room taking the whole plot of the building. 

Save this picture!
© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer

In keeping with the elegant simplicity of the building, the design of the ground floor opening onto the building’s enclosed courtyard consists of a single long gallery used as show-room, meetings or gallery and can be divided almost by its half why a sliding translucent wall in 2 large rooms. The sliding wall isn’t perpendicular but lightly angled creating the only non-orthogonal element of the composition except the stairs connecting the office space above. As the stairs by its opening let the above light coming in vertically, the translucent wall do so with a horizontal lighting. 

Save this picture!
© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer

From this all-white staircase the above office consist on a similar large rectangle extremely luminous. A second translucent sliding wall can enclose one of the room’s corner and become a smaller meeting room constitués of 3 corners. At the other end of the main room a bar-kitchenette and dining table is set with stools. Made of 8mm thick massive raw aluminium, untreated, directly coming from the manufacturer, AAS has design monumental monolithic furniture setting the office like an immovable space in response to the work of BAM. 

Save this picture!
© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer

Those monumental elements are balanced by the large and light translucent wall made of large polycarbonate sheets. The lighting directly designed to fit the building inside shape, is flooding all the room, crossing all spaces including the sliding transparent walls. When those walls are closed, the light seems to come and “breaks” on the large translucent walls like in a cartoon: “BAM”.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The lighting fixtures are inserted in a thick layer of acoustical insulation panel made of wood wool bonded with cement and left raw that is fixed directly to the ceiling. The simplicity of the material contrast on all aspect with the solid aluminium. 

Save this picture!
© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer

All aluminium elements are organised parallel to the building walls including the long 22,5m shelf that structure the space in between closed storage, open storage, and seatings. Running from one edge to the other the shelf accommodate a bench at all windows, the meeting room shelf, all office needs of storage and the table in the bar-kitchenette. 

Save this picture!
© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gonzalez Haase  Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsGermany
Cite: "BAM Office / Gonzalez Haase  Architects" 02 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948810/bam-office-gonzalez-haase-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream