Brain Embassy Amphitheatre / mode:lina

+ 31

Design Team: Ewa Pawlicka-Garus, Lidia Jeżak, Beata Czarnocka, Monika Urbanek

Clients: Adgar Poland

Cooperation: Pracownia Architektoniczna Poznań-Projekt, DEMIURG PROJECT S.A., Pracownia Projektowa Jacek Kryske.

General Contractor: DM Building

Project Manager: PM Services Poland Sp. z o.o.

City: Warszawa

Country: Poland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Every society needs space to sit by the campfire, to talk, to listen, to see, and express oneself. Brain Embassy Amphitheatre does precisely that for Warsaw. We want it to become the place of meaningful gatherings and speeches, a new symbol for this part of Mokotów, and fuel for change. Through this modern construct, we siphon our philosophy - search for a new angle to things already known. Make yourself utmost comfortable in Brain Embassy amphitheatre - surrounded by nature you’ll open yourself up to new experiences.

Amphitheatre is the open, democratic space dedicated to holding interesting meet-ups and performance arts, that would be easily accessible for each and every tenant and employees of the Służewo’s business sector. The outdoor scene rose to face the demand that haunts Warsaw’s business district - lack of open and public spaces, free of fences, allowing for casual, friendly meetings out in the open.

The final shape of this building is a match made out of the classical formula of amphitheater and green zones, so desperately needed in this part of town. The object is inscribed into a circle, covered by the massive, glass filled - concrete roof, supported by the powerful, ferroconcrete wall.

Over and around the auditorium goes the characteristic, monumental concrete ring encircling both the concrete/glassed roof as well as the grass-covered hill by the street. It was carefully placed as such, at this specific angle to allow for s seamless transition of the landscape into the auditorium.

For curators and guests await the main stage of 40m2, main stage’s window, long for 11m and 4m wide, roughly 140 spectator seats and widespread WIFI access, special seats for disabled people, and independent lighting for each sector. The stage was equipped with the newest AV wiring, according to investor's wishes, allowing for steering from both BMS and director’s booth level.

The square around the amphitheatre was given a new life with entirely novel footing that bears resemblance to the revitalized promenade in Tel Aviv, bursting with life day in, day out. The round structure of the building is complemented by the flowing forms of green spaces, filled with benches and playgrounds. The Amphitheatre was built from scratch on the grounds belonging to the Adgar BIT building, in which Brain Embassy is located, as well as BE Yourself with interiors designed solely by the mode:linaTM studio.