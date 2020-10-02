Rostov on Don Business Terminal / Nefa Architects

+ 38

Airport • Rostov-on-Don, Russia Architects: Nefa Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Ilya Ivanov

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Nickel Collective

Construction: Limak-Marashstroy

Client: airports of regionals

City: Rostov-on-Don

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. The new airport was based on the site with a rich history and huge amount of archaeological finds. At the construction site, a mound with Sarmatian burials was discovered and, in the mound, there lay treasure with gold ornaments. Also at the beginning of the 2 century there were greek colonies.

We combined the story of the site with the status of the building, it is a terminal for officials and delegations. Using an iconic cultural type of a building we develop a colonnade from white concrete with glass volume inside. Ragged rhythm of the columns create the sense of a certain unbuild incompleteness.

Presence of inner yard in the center of the airport create multiple shifts of the spaces, from interior to exterior inversely. The interior pillars from the amber murano glass absorbing the daylight fulfill the room with golden touch.