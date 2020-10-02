Rostov on Don Business Terminal / Nefa Architects

-
Architects: Nefa Architects
- Area: 5000 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Ilya Ivanov
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Nickel Collective
- Construction:Limak-Marashstroy
- Client:airports of regionals
- City:Rostov-on-Don
- Country:Russia
Text description provided by the architects. The new airport was based on the site with a rich history and huge amount of archaeological finds. At the construction site, a mound with Sarmatian burials was discovered and, in the mound, there lay treasure with gold ornaments. Also at the beginning of the 2 century there were greek colonies.
We combined the story of the site with the status of the building, it is a terminal for officials and delegations. Using an iconic cultural type of a building we develop a colonnade from white concrete with glass volume inside. Ragged rhythm of the columns create the sense of a certain unbuild incompleteness.
Presence of inner yard in the center of the airport create multiple shifts of the spaces, from interior to exterior inversely. The interior pillars from the amber murano glass absorbing the daylight fulfill the room with golden touch.