Rostov on Don Business Terminal / Nefa Architects

© Ilya Ivanov© Ilya Ivanov© Ilya Ivanov© Ilya Ivanov+ 38

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Airport
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
  • Architects: Nefa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ilya Ivanov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Nickel Collective
  • Construction:Limak-Marashstroy
  • Client:airports of regionals
  • City:Rostov-on-Don
  • Country:Russia
© Ilya Ivanov
Text description provided by the architects. The new airport was based on the site with a rich history and huge amount of archaeological finds. At the construction site, a mound with Sarmatian burials was discovered and, in the mound, there lay treasure with gold ornaments. Also at the beginning of the 2 century there were greek colonies.

© Ilya Ivanov
Roof plan
Roof plan
© Ilya Ivanov
We combined the story of the site with the status of the building, it is a terminal for officials and delegations. Using an iconic cultural type of a building we develop a colonnade from white concrete with glass volume inside. Ragged rhythm of the columns create the sense of a certain unbuild incompleteness.

© Ilya Ivanov
Presence of inner yard in the center of the airport create multiple shifts of the spaces, from interior to exterior inversely. The interior pillars from the amber murano glass absorbing the daylight fulfill the room with golden touch.

© Ilya Ivanov
Project location

Address:Rostov-on-Don, Rostov Oblast, Russia

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationAirportRussia
Cite: "Rostov on Don Business Terminal / Nefa Architects" 02 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948799/rostov-on-don-business-terminal-nefa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

