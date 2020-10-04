Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. United States
  5. Aspen Community School / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Aspen Community School / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Save this project
Aspen Community School / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

© Greg Watts© Greg Watts© Greg Watts© Greg Watts+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Snowmass, United States
  • Architect In Charge:Studio B Architects + Cuningham Group
  • Architect:Studio B Architecture + Interiors
  • Architect Of Record:Cuningham Group
  • Structural Engineer:KL&A, Inc.
  • Mep/ Fp Engineer:BG Buildingworks
  • Landscape Architect:Shannon Murphy
  • Lighting Designer:BG Buildingworks
  • Interior Designer:Cuningham Group
  • Contractor:Evans Chaffe Construction Group
  • Construction Manager:Chris Penney
  • City:Snowmass
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Greg Watts
© Greg Watts

Text description provided by the architects. The Aspen Community School offers a unique and stimulating K-8 learning environment surrounded by the mountain landscape of Woody Creek, Colorado. Established as a charter school in 1970, ACS provides its students with an education focused on a diversity of experiences, freedom of expression and trust in a child’s intrinsic curiosity.

Save this picture!
© Greg Watts
© Greg Watts
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Greg Watts
© Greg Watts

With 360 degree views of the Roaring Fork Valley, the Aspen Community School includes a new classroom & community building that is fully integrated into the site and a new gymnasium. The school administration, the students, and the community at large have been instrumental in the design process to achieve the optimal learning environment while reflecting on its unique character and history. Materials which reflect the colors of the surrounding landscape ground the architecture to the site. into the site.

Save this picture!
© Greg Watts
© Greg Watts

Site and landscaping improvements result in safer vehicular/pedestrian circulation, enhanced play areas and a reinforced sense of campus and community. Substantial site utility upgrades to this rural site have also been realized.

Save this picture!
Sketch 02
Sketch 02
Save this picture!
© Greg Watts
© Greg Watts

Studio B Architecture + Interiors (the Design Architect) and Cuningham Group (Architect-of- Record) directed a collaborative process to achieve campus facilities that support innovative learning, that reinforce the cultural and historical identity of the school, and that fit comfortably in the natural landscape of the existing school campus.

Save this picture!
© Greg Watts
© Greg Watts

The school administration, teachers, students, parents and the community at large were instrumental in the design process that included many small-group work-sessions, regular Design Advisory Group meetings, and frequent public presentations. The result of this consensus-building effort is a design that achieves the vision and goals of the school, satisfies the desired current and future programmatic requirements and is truly the product of all community members that participated.

Save this picture!
© Greg Watts
© Greg Watts

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:340 Woody Creek Mesa, Snowmass, CO 81654, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio B Architecture + Interiors
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsUnited States
Cite: "Aspen Community School / Studio B Architecture + Interiors" 04 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948759/aspen-community-school-studio-b-architecture-plus-interiors> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream