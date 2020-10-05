Submit a Project Advertise
ML Apartment / flipê arquitetura

ML Apartment / flipê arquitetura

© Rodrigo Xavier

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartments, Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
Real Parque, Brazil
  • Architects: flipê arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rodrigo Xavier
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: André Ferri Desing, Breton, Color Mix, Estar Móveis, Inusual, Portinari para Stacatto, Selvvva, Tok Stock, Urban Arts, We Marcenaria, África Mármores
  • City:Real Parque
  • Country:Brazil
© Rodrigo Xavier
Text description provided by the architects. The natural characterizes the space and the handmade can still be a choice. Muxarabi, wood, vegetation. Natural atmosphere, nature. Comfort in every detail are brought from a warm materiality that always dialogues with sober references and soft language.

© Rodrigo Xavier
Layout Plan
© Rodrigo Xavier
Muxarabi is the protagonist, art in Brazilian elements, materializes the possibility of handcrafted joinery, coexisting in the metropolis with all the innovation we have today in architecture and interiors. It is a functional background, which articulates the accesses and consolidates the versatility of the space.

© Rodrigo Xavier
Guidelines that create an integrated environment with different possibilities and scenes. This main and sculptural element of Muxarabi in the room, is full of meaning, as a symbolic tool, have purpose in the function. Works in different opening systems; pivoting door to the toilet; sliding doors that integrate kitchen and living room, office and home.

© Rodrigo Xavier
The clear and natural basis is dissolved in different materials. Ceramic coating, levigated granite, straw, leather and vegetation. All details feed the narrative of this atmosphere that seeks to bring the outdoors, naturalness, to each of the elements, to each new environment.

© Rodrigo Xavier
Project location

Address:Real Parque, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

flipê arquitetura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "ML Apartment / flipê arquitetura" [Apartamento ML / flipê arquitetura] 05 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948754/ml-apartment-flipe-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

