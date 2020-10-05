ML Apartment / flipê arquitetura

+ 42

Apartment Refurbishment, Real Parque, Brazil
Architects: flipê arquitetura

Area: 115 m²

Year: 2019

Photographs: Rodrigo Xavier

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: André Ferri Desing , Breton , Color Mix , Estar Móveis , Inusual , Portinari para Stacatto , Selvvva , Tok Stock , Urban Arts , We Marcenaria , África Mármores

City: Real Parque

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The natural characterizes the space and the handmade can still be a choice. Muxarabi, wood, vegetation. Natural atmosphere, nature. Comfort in every detail are brought from a warm materiality that always dialogues with sober references and soft language.

Muxarabi is the protagonist, art in Brazilian elements, materializes the possibility of handcrafted joinery, coexisting in the metropolis with all the innovation we have today in architecture and interiors. It is a functional background, which articulates the accesses and consolidates the versatility of the space.

Guidelines that create an integrated environment with different possibilities and scenes. This main and sculptural element of Muxarabi in the room, is full of meaning, as a symbolic tool, have purpose in the function. Works in different opening systems; pivoting door to the toilet; sliding doors that integrate kitchen and living room, office and home.

The clear and natural basis is dissolved in different materials. Ceramic coating, levigated granite, straw, leather and vegetation. All details feed the narrative of this atmosphere that seeks to bring the outdoors, naturalness, to each of the elements, to each new environment.