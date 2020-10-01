Submit a Project Advertise
  Angle House / Carbogno Ceneda Architects

Angle House / Carbogno Ceneda Architects

Angle House / Carbogno Ceneda Architects

© Agnese Sanvito

  • Architects: Carbogno Ceneda Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Agnese Sanvito
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, INTERNORM, Athena Electical, Delta Lighting, Green Building Store, Porcelain Tiles, Porotherm, The Bespoke Brick Company
  • Lead Architects:Carbogno Ceneda Architects
  • Design Team:Andrea Carbogno, Sophia Ceneda
  • Clients:Andrea Carbogno, Sophia Ceneda
  • Engineering:Engineering HRW
  • Landscape:Andrea Carbogno, Sophia Ceneda, Air-tight specialist Alex Whitcroft, MVHR Design Green Building Store, PV Design Athena Electrical
© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

Text description provided by the architects. ANGLE HOUSE is a contemporary house that occupies a very restricted site at the heart of Tottenham in North London.

© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

Despite the challenging site and planning constraints including an awkward plot shape, massing consideration and the neighbour’s rights of light, little is compromised in the spacious design. It offers a 110m2 home with 2 bedrooms and a ‘home office’ space, which also benefits from a 40m2 garden. This is because the completed scheme makes efficient use of every inch of the site without compromising orientation opportunities.

© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

The house presents a modest appearance on the street but behind an angled front elevation conceals generous living spaces embellished with daylight and greenery views from all directions through dual aspect and the presence of large skylights. The exceptional biophilic experience is enhanced internally by the choice of natural materials – in particular European oak - throughout.

Gorund floor plan
Gorund floor plan
Section AA
Section AA

The design also prioritised a passive approach that sought to address environmental and energy issues from the outset. As a result, the building as a whole operates on very low energy demand.

© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

Form and fabric respond adequately to its context too. With its external light-grey brick envelope and gentle pitched roof, the new built blends into the surrounding terraces; yet its contemporaneity is decisively declared through the contrast of colourful metal reveals and simple details that are designed to last ensuring a lesser footprint on the environment in the long-term.

© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

Project gallery

