Green Cloister / cys.asdo

Architect In Charge: Chung-yei Sheng

Design Team: Jill Yang, Orange Kahn, Peggy Chiang

Client: Newland Developers Group

City: Taipei

Country: Taiwan (ROC)

Text description provided by the architects. The site for this project is a rare well - reserved land in the middle of Taipei city. Filled with large old trees. A welcome reception center is planned to be sited on the site.

Instead of cutting some of the trees to build the required programs, we carefully planted the programs alone side the trees as individual objects, and then reconnect them with corridors. The curved canopy/roof and round objects sited carefully alone side these trees with different height and size.

Walking in the woods and blurring inside/ outside experience is the designed attraction for the reception center.

We use semi reflected aluminum panel to be the exterior wall material which can somehow reflect the surrounding greenery environment onto the objects themselves. They coherent with the reflection on the glass of the connecting corridor. The semi reflected / transparent quality of the building penetrates in the green provides a new walking through experience for the visitors. Blending into the rarely seen greenery context in Taipei city is the ultimate goal for this project.