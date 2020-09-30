Submit a Project Advertise
  Moniker Store / Snøhetta

Majorstuen, Norway
  Architects: Snøhetta
  Area:  800
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Hinda Fahre
Text description provided by the architects. The Moniker brand experience is inspired by the human need to express individuality and features five distinct personality traits, influenced by iconic muses of the 19th and 20th centuries. This bold and playful universe expresses an attitude of fashion, exploration, and fun. Visitors are invited to discover new styles and ways of expressing themselves through carefully curated high-end garments and accessories. By superimposing layers of cultural references and atmospheres, Moniker highlights and honors those who dare to stand out and showcase their individuality.

Situated adjacent to the Valkyrien square by the busy high-end shopping street in Oslo, Bogstadveien, Moniker opened its doors to the public on April 23, 2020. The opening marks a bold move, manifesting the belief that consumers still find pleasure in the art of wandering in a visually appealing universe in search of that perfect and surprising item that can complete their look.

Following the brand concept, the physical Moniker store is divided into five zones, each with its unique visual expression inspired by the personality traits of the character they represent, whether Distinctive, Ambitious, Sensitive, Eccentric, Curious or Daring. These zones offer secluded and playful spaces for visitors to enjoy, making a visit to Moniker about more than a simple transaction, but rather an immersive experience counterpointing fast fashion and the standardization and predictability of traditional department stores.

Inspired by the distinctive styles of the Moniker brand, the Moniker logo comprises five typographical variations of the Moniker name. Derived from the same typography grid, or “typography skeleton”, the logo morphs into distinct typographical expressions echoing the chameleon-like interior design of the Moniker brand house.

Through its interdisciplinary and holistic approach to branding, graphic design, and interior design, the Moniker brand house sets out to become a new icon of the Norwegian and Scandinavian brand house scene, an icon with its own distinct personality and moniker. Moniker is developed in close collaboration Anett Ringstad Jalland and Jørgen Jalland, former owners of the Norwegian branch of Ganni.

Project location

Address:Valkyriegata 3, 0366 Oslo, Norway

