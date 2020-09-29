ODA Designs Largest Affordable Housing Project in NYC

ODA-Designed Hunter’s Point South, the newest development by TF Cornerstone, and the largest affordable housing project in NYC has launched its housing lottery. The master-planned, mixed-use and mixed-income community, park, school, and playground, situated along the East River in Long Island City, Queens, the first of its kind to hit the market since COVID-19, brings 1,194 rental units and a new park to Long Island City waterfront.

In collaboration with the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and NYC Housing Development Corporation (HDC), 5241 Center Boulevard and the newest phase of Hunter’s Point South, were just launched, bringing forward the first 185 affordable units in a pair of matched ODA-designed towers, anchored by a new 22,000-square-foot park designed by Matthews Nielsen Landscape Architects (MNLA).

Designed by ODA, with SLCE as the architect of record, the buildings take on a mix of rich façade materials and highly articulated shapes and arrangements of apartments within. Tied together with a large courtyard, public park, and amenity facilities, the two structures will offer a mix of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments. “Sixty percent of the apartments will be permanently affordable to low, moderate, and middle-income residents, with 100 apartments set aside for low-income seniors”. Moreover, half of the affordable units are destined for the local community within Queens.

This project was unique for us thanks to the collaboration with the City and TF Cornerstone. The private-public partnership allowed us to create a more holistic vision for this new neighborhood, one that is reflective of the types of communities ODA is trying to build,” said Chen. “The opportunity to combine affordable housing with market-rate and senior housing, surrounded by a curated amenity package, with retail shops and a direct connection to the park is a winning formula we hope to emulate in future projects. -- Eran Chen, Founding Principal, ODA.

Located on the waterfront in Long Island City, the Transformative mixed-income development maximizes light and air and increases the number of corner units on every floor. In fact, Eran Chen, Founding Principal, ODA explained that “a typical tower of this scale would have 12-15 apartment per floor, with four corner units,[…] With Hunter’s Point South, we broke up the flat face of the building, creating a three-dimensional façade with pockets or grooves which creates more corner units with light, air, and views on each floor.”

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's coverage related to COVID-19, read our tips and articles on Productivity When Working from Home and learn about technical recommendations for Healthy Design in your future projects. Also, remember to review the latest advice and information on COVID-19 from the World Health Organization (WHO) website.