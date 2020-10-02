Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Home + Homestay / AML Design studio

Home + Homestay / AML Design studio

Save this project
Home + Homestay / AML Design studio

© Weiqi Jin© Weiqi Jin© Weiqi Jin© Weiqi Jin+ 46

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels, Houses, Renovation
Beijing, China
  • Architects: AML Design studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  155
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Weiqi Jin
  • Architect In Charge:Amulong
  • Design Team:Amulong, Xiaoyou Song, Chong Liu
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Own house: The owner's father is an old man who is nearly 80 years old, an authentic peasant father, kind and simple.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

In the part of his home, we designed a flower bed by the window, a vegetable plot, a long table for playing chess, and a low stool to bask in the sun.

Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Weiqi Jin
aerial view. Image © Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
plan
plan

May the afternoon sun always shine on the old man’s kind face.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

B&B: The brand of the B&B is "Ye Lan Xing She", which means a courtyard with stars, so we inserted a triangular tent-like building with windows on the top to meet the scene.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Homestay + Homestay: The best way to be a homestay is to have the owner often chat with the guests, talk about the local folk customs and the location of the nearby landscape.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Between the old man’s home and the homestay there are windows to meet up, and there is also a space for each to maintain privacy. This more possibility is the precious feature of the country house, to feel the simplicity and enthusiasm of the villagers, simple and real.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

In such an environment and atmosphere, people will become relaxed and moved. May the old man’s kind smile remain in the memory of every guest!

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AML Design studio
Office

Products

WoodGlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Home + Homestay / AML Design studio" 02 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948681/home-plus-homestay-aml-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream