Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Minimal Houses / APS/ Pablo Senmartin arquitectos

Minimal Houses / APS/ Pablo Senmartin arquitectos

Save this project
Minimal Houses / APS/ Pablo Senmartin arquitectos

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte+ 32

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: APS/ Pablo Senmartin arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Comercial, FV, Geotecnia, Hormigones Terra, Palmar, Quimex, Terralon, ferrum
  • Lead Architect:Pablo Senmartin
  • Clients:Marcos, PAIRONE
  • Engineering:Enrique Senmartin
  • Collaborators:Barioglo Celina, Abdala Valeria, Molla Abril, Simón Martinez Ludmila, Rosales Florencia Victoria
  • City:Córdoba
  • Country:Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The western periphery of the city of Córdoba is witness to new neighborhoods, preferably chosen by young families or single people, who seek to get away from the complexity of urban concentration, amidst growing areas and canals still in operation. In this context of economic and social difficulties, the minimum house with a patio emerges as a valid alternative for those who leave their homes at a height due to the need to access their own outdoor space. 4 minimum homes were developed, with a contractive cost of 290USS per m2.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Each one has its own area of 82m2, and a land area of 150m2. The challenge was to find environmental qualities and spatial qualities in the use of traditional materials that were offered by the owners for the construction of the project. The main façade is exposed to the West, which is why it receives very intense solar radiation in the afternoon during most of the year, for this reason, a retreat of 8 m with respect to the sidewalk allows generating a common interaction and parking space for 2 vehicles that is protected by a metallic structure that stretches a translucent membrane. A double concrete block screening wall protects the façade and a bed between both walls will allow vegetation to reinforce climate control.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The entrance doors are deep. The interior spaces are very simple, and integrated into the ground floor with a strong connection to the patio. The upper floor is adaptable to 1-2-3 rest or work spaces according to occasional use. The pure white of the volumes reflects the sun and gives the minimal dwellings an identity and changing image through the lights and leftovers.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
APS/ Pablo Senmartin arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Minimal Houses / APS/ Pablo Senmartin arquitectos" [Viviendas mínimas / APS/ Pablo Senmartin arquitectos] 30 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948671/minimal-houses-aps-pablo-senmartin-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream