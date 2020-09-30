From Urban Issues to Multi-Unit Housing: 4 Young Practices in Europe

Save this picture! Circo Aéreo / KOGAA Studio. Image © Josema Cutillas

KOGAA Studio | Prague, Czech Republic

Rethinking methodologies

Save this picture! Next Gen Park / KOGAA Studio. Image © BoysPlayNice

KOGAA Studio, directed by Alexandra Georgescu, Tomas Kozelsky and Viktor Odstrcilik, creates substance for the built environment, committing to projects with a positive impact on users, communities, and the environment. From their self-started slow development lab in Prague, they tackle the multiple urban issues through cross-education, employing a hands-on approach and constantly reusing.

Office S&M | London, United Kingdom

Against the lack of though

Save this picture! Salmen House / Office S&M. Image © French Tye

Established by Catrina Stewart and Hugh McEwen, Office S&M works on a variety of new-build multi-unit housing, high street regeneration, and public realm projects. From their office in London, the practice creates an architecture that celebrates colour, materiality, and the various narratives of the everyday use of these spaces.

OfficeShophouse | Various locations

A connected network

Save this picture! Learning from Marseille / OfficeShophouse. Image Courtesy of OfficeShophouse

OfficeShophouse is a design practice directed by Natalia Vera Vigaray, Patxi Martin and Josep Garriga Tarres. After several shared educational experiences in different cultural contexts, this collaborative platform emerged from a common interest in addressing architecture and its education as a crucial role in the transformation of society all while working from a distributed digital space.

BAST | Toulouse, France

Hands in the mud

BAST (Bureau Architectures Sans Titre) was founded in Toulouse in 2013. Since then, an anonymous approach and a proactive research posture have been adopted to experiment with the diverse potentialities of each project. At each step of the design, solutions are found and contiguously questioned in an iterative way. As a result, projects don't follow a formal method but instead develop in an evolutionary process that defines the identity of the office.

