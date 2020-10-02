Submit a Project Advertise
Banal Restaurant / Reims 502

Banal Restaurant / Reims 502

© Ariadna Polo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Architects: Reims 502
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  610
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ariadna Polo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Corticentro, Diversas, Ferremex, Interceramic, Microsoft, Novaceramic, Robert McNeel & Associates, Trimble
  • Design Team:Eduardo Reims, Christopher Torres, Andrea Maldonado, Andrea Leiva, Daniela Ríos
  • Contractor:Carlos Alanís
  • Structure:Erick Rodríguez
  • City:Santiago de Querétaro
  • Country:Mexico
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. The industrial corridor which embraced the city of Queretaro in the eighties, throughout time and the accelerated growth of the city, left vacant industrial buildings as a product of the rearrangement of new industrial centers in the outskirts of the city. A few meters away from the symbolic Aqueduct, the restaurant Banal inhabits one of these recycled structures, whose previous owners used to be a wine and a flower shop.

© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo

The clients, for whom we were building a new house at the moment, required us to create a space which would take maximum advantage of the pre-existing building, be built in only three months’ time, serve to establish the identity of their new culinary project, and also adjust to a tight budget.

© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
Plan
Plan
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo

The approach initiated with a simple idea: expand the existing warehouse by duplicating its interior capacity for diners, without altering the original modulation or structure. Based on these premises, a sequence of bays was opened between the expansion and the pre-existing in order to link them, as well as another symmetrical sequence to integrate both areas with an exterior green buffer operating as an intermediary between the busy avenue and the restaurant.

© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
Section
Section
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo

A peculiar detail of the construction was the implementation of a hanging hollow block latticework: essential element to mitigate sun exposure, moderate the view from the interior towards street traffic, and to ventilate the inner smoking area in the terrace.Collectively, the use of simple low maintenance exposed materials, the advantage of natural lighting and ventilation, and the practicality of the open floor plan, were also complementary strategies for the fulfillment of this project.

© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo

Address:Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., México

