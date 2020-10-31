Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Lido 501 Apartment / Atelier Aberto Arquitetura

Lido 501 Apartment / Atelier Aberto Arquitetura

Save this project
Lido 501 Apartment / Atelier Aberto Arquitetura

© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi© Marcelo Donadussi+ 33

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: Atelier Aberto Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Agratto, Continente Inox, Decortiles, Eliane, Gilson Golombieski, Graphisoft SE, Hommi, Imports, Marcel Dallagnol, Max Forte, Muma, Ondo, Persol, Ralo Linear Elleve, Santa Luzia, Tok&Stok, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect:Renata Beck
  • Collaborating Architect:Rafael Guadagnini
  • City:Porto Alegre
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. This 30m² apartment, with angled walls and a very irregular floor plan, was once a hotel room. In the historic center of Porto Alegre, the Lido Hotel has been for years a reference on the search for accommodation in the capital of Brazil’s southernmost state, close to the Matriz Plaza and the Public Market. However, the new demand for small apartments has turned this hotel into a coliving building.

The client sought the office with the intention of transforming his investment, the small apartment, into a temporary “Bed and Breackfast” accommodation style, but that also included the needs of a less temporary housing, if necessary. The old hotel room should have a double bed, sofa bed, closet, desk, kitchen and bathroom.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The challenge of making the space more regular was the initial premise of the office. The search for parallel lines resulted in the project's concept. A large closet, which is summarized in a multifunctional white volume, hides the plant's “zigzag” and includes a bathroom, kitchen, as well as space for clothes and groceries. In line with this volume, the lighting, in a smooth industrial black profile and directional spots, accompanies the main flow of the apartment, drawing an “L” and illuminating the way.

Save this picture!
Isometric 02
Isometric 02
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The shelves to the right of the front door contain the television, plants, books and decorative objects. The window, which faces the street and the front facade of the building, was supplied by a wooden “frame”, which finishes the peeled walls and a curtain with a shelf accompanying the entire wall of the window. This shelf was designed to accommodate plants, which would bring a little green into the house, since the view from the window is predominated by the concrete jungle of Porto Alegre's historic center.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Porto Alegre, Río Grande del Sur, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Aberto Arquitetura
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Lido 501 Apartment / Atelier Aberto Arquitetura" [Apartamento Lido 501 / Atelier Aberto Arquitetura] 31 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948608/lido-501-apartment-atelier-aberto-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream