What's the Collaborative Network Behind the Process of Building?

The process of building and construction involves many different stages, starting from the very first ideas and drawings until the building is finally ready to be occupied. Throughout this process, the architect will work with the client and a range of different parties, from consultants to contractors and investors. Often, they may also partner with other architecture offices in order to join forces and gain experience.

Understanding the dynamics of cooperation, relationships and business between offices and external partners in the architecture and construction ecosystem will help professionals obtain the knowledge and tools necessary to grow professionally and stand out from the competition.

To better understand the collaborative network that exists behind the processes of designing and building, we have prepared the following survey that seeks to gather useful information for architects and industry professionals.

How do you find the right partners? What are the different parties involved in architecture and construction projects? How can industry professionals work together? How can ArchDaily help in this process? These are some of the questions we hope to answer with your help.

The survey is open to all our readers working within these different fields and throughout all stages of architecture and construction projects. Participation is voluntary and anonymous, and it will take you about 10 minutes to complete.