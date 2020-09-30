Dujiangyan Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living

+ 23

Lead Architect: Xiang Li

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Pushthe glass curtain door open, the unique C-shape bookshelves with a natural walnut color will be in front of your eyes. The seemingly irregular sequence builds the intimacy of the space and becomes ahighlight in the front hall. Theinspiration exactly comes from gray tile with a historical sense. The unique and lively arc shape blazes a new trail and subtly divides the forum area. Walking through under the bookshelf is like walking alongside an outdoor eave, or stepping into a rolling mountain. Stepping into the reading space, one could perceive the scenery images different from traditional bookstores and the profound cultural heritage. The bookshelves extend from the space to the adjacent columns, andingeniously catch the readers' curiosity and guide their route.

Walking through the winding way between bookshelf wall, the children’s reading area is suddenly exposed. Random and irregular green bamboo was ‘transformed’ into bookshelves in a creative way.The designer also decorates it with representative element of Sichuan, the lovely panda. The pandaillustration hanging on the bookshelves like pandas climbing on high branches, creating the beautiful artistic conception and natural vitality. Looking downward, the colorful cushions are stacked like hills, creating a lovely and dreamy reading atmosphere for children. Thecushions can also be separated for many people to use, which alsoprovides comfort for children to sit on the ground and relax.

In the Central Literature District, the designer uses the mirror ceiling to visually expand spatial ductility and create an open and high feeling. The bookshelf wall inspired from the magnificent Dujiangyan damspreads upward all the way, like a super city wall built with historical culture. With the effect of black tiles flooring, the book tables seems like boats quietly mooring on the lake. It paddles and floats between thebookshelf wall. The changes of the architectural structure in the walking also reflect the dynamic aesthetics of climate changes, whether it’s rainy, windy or foggy. It seems that the beautiful scenery of Dujiangyanis vividly presented in the space. Through the door holes on the bookshelf wall, different functional areas are all under the eyesight, enrich the visual experiences of readers. Come to the comfortable cafe and order a cup of coffee. Whether you stay for an afternoon or just drop by, you can appreciate the unique spiritual core of Zhongshuge, namely, giving all readers a very ornamental space, so as to produce ideological inspiration and create value.

When you go up the stairs, the bookshelves beside you offer a variety of books at accessible distance. Other places where people could not reach are decorated with book pattern film, you can still feel the majestic momentum of the space. By creating end scenery and using the technique of architecture, the designer moves the magnificent spirit of mountains and rivers into the indoor space, presents readers withelegant and powerful artistic landscape, and also expresses the awe to nature.

Here, whether it is to use tile technology to depict anctient people's wisdom in the reading area, or display the innocent happiness of encountering the bamboo sea in the children’s reading area, or portray the natural scenery in the literary area, they all aim to present a perfect destination for soul with the harmonious coexistence of ideal livability and natural ecology.