Arsya House / Atelier Riri + Arsitek Tropis

Lead Architects: Riri Yakub, Ren Katili

Engineering & Construction: Metaland

City: Kebonjeruk

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Arsya House is a representation of the house owner located in Kebon Jeruk, West Jakarta. This 40 sqm site is located in a family housing compound. The main function of this house is to cater a small family with 2 kids. Despite the limited budget and narrow footprint of the site, our approach in designing this house is to respond towards the climate and adapt to the surrounding environment, such as applying a simple planar roof.

The layout configuration is made narrow and unattached to the site boundary. The existing site that has been buried with soil were utilized to create the spatial boundary to maintain the elevation of the house with the neighborhood. The ground level plan is designed with circular geometry to create a spatial experience. This space function as a kitchen and terrace area to welcome guest(s). The upper level follows the grid formed by the ground level with an addition of cantilever to extend the space for the main bedroom. To maximize the space, the attic is utilized as the kids bedroom.

Knowing the limited space of the site, the structure of the house are using steel and pre-made concrete cast to avoid on-site casting. The spatial boundary on the ground level is using wire mesh, while the upper level is using jalousie window to control the natural air flow. The roof is using fibre cement with synthetic rattan layer to reduce the heat. This project is later functioned as a small office. In this project, Novriansyah Yakub and Ren Katili collaborated to document this design process through their YouTube channel "Architect's Life Ren & Riri"