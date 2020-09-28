Submit a Project Advertise
  3. ZJA Unveils "Dune Landscape" and New Landmark for the Belgian Coast

ZJA Unveils "Dune Landscape" and New Landmark for the Belgian Coast

ZJA Unveils "Dune Landscape" and New Landmark for the Belgian Coast

Amsterdam-based architecture firm ZJA has unveiled the winning proposal for a new architectural landmark and "dune landscape" along the Belgian coast. Submitted as part of the Nautilus consortium, the design aims to seamlessly connects the building with its surrounding landscape in the municipality of Middelkerke. The project also hopes to work on flood risk management and make the seawall car-free to connect Epernay square to the sea.

Courtesy of Nautilus ConsortiumCourtesy of Nautilus ConsortiumCourtesy of Nautilus ConsortiumCourtesy of Nautilus Consortium+ 13

Courtesy of Nautilus Consortium
Courtesy of Nautilus Consortium

The team made the new casino building and landscape design to reinterpret the historic relationship of the coastal town with the sea. The design was selected by the council as winners of the Design & Build competition. “With this project our coast will be enriched with a new architectural anchor, that accurately represents the character of Middelkerke”, according to the mayor Jean-Marie Dedecker. “It transmits strength and soberness as well as sophistication, with a lot of love for the sea and the dunes. In addition, this project may mean the beginning of the renewal of Middelkerke’s town centre as an appealing place to live and visit.”

Courtesy of Nautilus Consortium
Courtesy of Nautilus Consortium
Courtesy of Nautilus Consortium
Courtesy of Nautilus Consortium

The building program includes a new event hall, restaurant and casino that will be situated behind completely transparent facades under the dune. In the building, the multifunctional event hall offers space for concerts, exhibitions and events. The design team plans to use recycled materials, as well as specify more efficient production processes. Embracing the waterfront, the highest point of the dune landscape will offer panoramic views of the North Sea and the sunset.

Courtesy of Nautilus Consortium
Courtesy of Nautilus Consortium

The Middelkerke council selected the Nautilus consortium as the winner, a collaboration between developer Ciril, chief designers ZJA (architecture) and DELVA (landscape architecture), OZ (casino and hotel design), executive architect Bureau Bouwtechniek and contractors Furnibo and Democo. They are assisted by experts from COBE, VK Engineering, Beersnielsen, Witteveen+Bos, Plantec, MINT and Sertius.

News via ZJA

