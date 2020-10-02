Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. FCBStudios Designs New Lumina Village for Stretford

FCBStudios Designs New Lumina Village for Stretford

Save this article
FCBStudios Designs New Lumina Village for Stretford

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has received approval for Lumina Village, a redevelopment of the former Kellogg's site in Stretford. Approved by the Trafford Council's planning committee, the mixed-use design takes its name from lumens as a nod to the site’s history and the future of the neighborhood. The focal point of the new community will be a green space surrounded by local businesses and contemporary workspaces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Courtesy of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Lumina Village will include up to 750 residential homes, a school, office space, a hotel, a bar and an energy center. As outlined, the proposals were submitted for the 12-acre site in February after consultation with local residents, and the design aims to provide housing while improving community use of the area surrounding the University Academy 92 building. The 12-acre site is opposite Old Trafford Cricket Ground and forms part of Trafford Council’s wider Civic Quarter masterplan.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Courtesy of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Ernst ter Horst, Associate at FCBStudios said "The redevelopment of the former Kelloggs’ site has the potential to create a fantastic new neighbourhood and the planning approval brings us a step closer to making this a reality. Designed around people, with plenty of green space and car-free ‘play streets’ it will be a centre not only for the residents of the much-needed new homes, but for the wider local and working community of Trafford."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Courtesy of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Planit IE is the landscape architect and planning support was provided by Avison Young. The joint venture is part of Trafford Council’s wider partnership with Bruntwood Works, which also includes the development of the Stamford Quarter in Altrincham as well as Stretford Mall.

News via Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "FCBStudios Designs New Lumina Village for Stretford" 02 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948463/fcbstudios-designs-new-lumina-village-for-stretford> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream