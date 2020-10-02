FCBStudios Designs New Lumina Village for Stretford

Save this picture! Courtesy of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has received approval for Lumina Village, a redevelopment of the former Kellogg's site in Stretford. Approved by the Trafford Council's planning committee, the mixed-use design takes its name from lumens as a nod to the site’s history and the future of the neighborhood. The focal point of the new community will be a green space surrounded by local businesses and contemporary workspaces.

Courtesy of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Lumina Village will include up to 750 residential homes, a school, office space, a hotel, a bar and an energy center. As outlined, the proposals were submitted for the 12-acre site in February after consultation with local residents, and the design aims to provide housing while improving community use of the area surrounding the University Academy 92 building. The 12-acre site is opposite Old Trafford Cricket Ground and forms part of Trafford Council’s wider Civic Quarter masterplan.

Courtesy of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Ernst ter Horst, Associate at FCBStudios said "The redevelopment of the former Kelloggs’ site has the potential to create a fantastic new neighbourhood and the planning approval brings us a step closer to making this a reality. Designed around people, with plenty of green space and car-free ‘play streets’ it will be a centre not only for the residents of the much-needed new homes, but for the wider local and working community of Trafford."

Courtesy of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Planit IE is the landscape architect and planning support was provided by Avison Young. The joint venture is part of Trafford Council’s wider partnership with Bruntwood Works, which also includes the development of the Stamford Quarter in Altrincham as well as Stretford Mall.

News via Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios