Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Winery Nešetřil / ORA

Winery Nešetřil / ORA

Save this project
Winery Nešetřil / ORA

© BoysPlayNice© BoysPlayNice© BoysPlayNice© BoysPlayNice+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Bar, Mixed Use Architecture
Znojmo, Czech Republic
  • Architects: ORA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  BoysPlayNice
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Laufen, TON, Marrakesh Cement Tiles, Siesta exclusive, Spinel VS Plastic, Ytong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. A winemaker approached us with his dream of creating a prosperous winery in the heart of Znojmo in a Renaissance house on Masaryk Square. The task was to create a place where wine would be produced, sold and tasted, and at the same time, there would be feasts, events, and accommodation for guests. Such an ambitious program forced us to make use of every centimeter of all levels of the townhouse, its courtyard, and the cellars adjoining the Znojmo underground.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Winebar. Five years ago, the reconstruction began with a small wine bar. The space under a pair of cross vaults is naturally divided into two parts. At the entrance, there is a seating area for guests, with a distinctive chandelier in the shape of a cross and a long bench. The second part is dominated by a work desk/bar and a smart wine rack. We illuminated the vaults, otherwise leaving them intact. The basic motif of crossing permeates the entire interior.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Passage. The passage has become the main entrance, the crossroads of all operations, the warehouse of winemaking utensils and technology, a place where the wine matures in Georgian 'kvevri', ceramic vessels built into the floor. The passage is the entry point into the accommodation on the first floor. It is also open for larger events, serving as the central passage leading directly to the courtyard. It is a place where the visitor peeks the winemakers under the hood.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Courtyard. The yard is the most outstanding quality of the project. The narrow plot is situated between a pair of high walls. The first beautifully weathered stone wall belongs to the former Capuchin monastery. By contrast, the second wall is bare, belonging to a vast cultural centre from the late '80s that has not been in operation for many years now. The walls frame a magnificent view of the Capuchin garden and the representative courthouse. We further supported the view by lowering the enclosure wall and demolishing sheds standing in the courtyard. An operational necessity was to design an extension with service rooms in the yard. We decided to cling to the ugly wall of the cultural centre and thus set it aside, making the monastery walls stand out as much as possible.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The extension stands in the footsteps of the former courtyard wing which was destroyed during the war. The only part of the former wing still standing today is the cellars which we designed to be used for the production premises. We designed a contemporary pavilion hidden from the outside, the roof of which is an observation terrace and an extension of the courtyard space. It is connected to the courtyard by an expanding concrete staircase. We combine wood, concrete and steel, materials that can age.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Cellars. The cellars are entered through a secret door in the facade of the extension. In order for the underground to retain its authenticity, we left it almost without interference. The cellars in the first level are stuffed with stainless steel tanks; this being is the main production area of ​​the winery. Barrels are located on the second floor of the cellars, and the Znojmo historical underground is directly connected to this part.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Masarykovo náměstí 389, 669 02 Znojmo, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ORA
Office

Products

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarMixed Use ArchitectureCzech Republic
Cite: "Winery Nešetřil / ORA" 03 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948460/winery-nesetril-ora> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream