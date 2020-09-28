Who Has Won the RIBA Royal Gold Medal?

Save this picture! Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, the recipients of the 2020 RIBA Royal Gold Medal. Image Courtesy of Grafton Architects

Recognized as the UK’s highest honor for architecture, the RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture is approved personally by Her Majesty The Queen and is given to a person or group of people who have had a significant influence "either directly or indirectly on the advancement of architecture.", according to the organization.

The RIBA Royal Gold Medal is practically an institution unto itself, having been awarded since 1848. Previous notable recipients include Pritzker Prize laurates Grafton Architects (2020 edition), Zaha Hadid (2016), Peter Zumthor (2013), and Norman Foster (1983). Since 1980, five women have won the RIBA Royal Gold Medal: Patricia Hopkins, Sheila O'Donnell, Zaha Hadid, and Grafton Architects founders Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara.

These are the RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture winners since 1980:

1980 James Stirling, UK

Save this picture! No 1 Poultry / James Stirling. Image © Claudio Divizia | Shutterstock

1981 Philip Dowson, UK

1982 Berthold Lubetkin, Russia

1983 Norman Foster, UK

Save this picture! 30 St Mary Axe Tower / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young - Foster and Partners

1984 Charles Correa, India

1985 Richard Rogers, UK

1986 Arata Isozaki, Japan

Save this picture! Qatar National Convention Centre / Arata Isozaki. Image © Nelson Garrido

1987 Ralph Erskine, UK

1988 Richard Meier, USA

1989 Renzo Piano, Italy

Save this picture! Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Michel Denancé

1990 Aldo van Eyck, The Netherlands

1991 Colin Stansfield Smith, UK

1992 Peter Rice, Ireland

1993 Giancarlo de Carlo, Italy

Save this picture! International University College of Urbino / Giancarlo de Carlo. Image © np92 | Shutterstock

1994 Michael Hopkins and Patricia Hopkins, UK

1995 Colin Rowe, UK

1996 Harry Seidler, Australia

1997 Tadao Ando, Japan

Save this picture! Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth / Tadao Ando. Image © Liao Yusheng

1998 Oscar Niemeyer, Brazil

1999 City of Barcelona

2000 Frank Gehry, USA

2001 Jean Nouvel, France

2002 Archigram, UK

2003 Rafael Moneo, Spain

2004 Rem Koolhaas, Netherlands

Save this picture! Casa da Musica / OMA. Image © Philippe Ruault

2005 Frei Otto, Germany

2006 Toyo Ito, Japan

2007 Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, Switzerland

2008 Edward Cullinan, UK

2009 Álvaro Siza, Portugal

Save this picture! The Building on the Water / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

2011 David Chipperfield, UK

2012 Herman Hertzberger, Netherlands

2013 Peter Zumthor, Switzerland

Save this picture! The Therme Vals / Peter Zumthor. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

2014 Joseph Rykwert, UK

2015 Sheila O’Donnell and John Tuomey, Ireland

2016 Zaha Hadid, UK

Save this picture! Antwerp Port House / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Helene Binet

2017 Paulo Mendes da Rocha, Brazil

2018 Neave Brown, UK

2019 Nicholas Grimshaw, UK

2020 Grafton Architects, Ireland