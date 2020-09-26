Rural Hostel / atelier Rua

+ 40

Promoter: Pensão Agrícola

Foundations And Structure: Pedro Viegas

Specialties: Acribia

Landscaping: Maurice Levy

Decoration: Pensão Agrícola

City: Tavira

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located near the city of Tavira, bordered by the Algarve mountain range to the north and by the Ria Formosa to the south, inserted in an intersection of three municipal roads in a rural area, consisting mainly of agricultural fields. In the triangular plot, there were two constructions that developed along the east side - an old tavern and a small warehouse perpendicular to the first. This 600 m2 plot is bordered by a wall that runs along its entire perimeter.

The existing buildings were renovated, according to the traditional construction methods, preserving their original character and environments. The ceilings of these spaces are covered with canes painted in white and the floor consists of a continuous smoothed screed. The typological changes carried out were only those necessary for a better adaptation to the new program. Here is where the social and service areas of the hotel are located; the reception, the kitchen, one dining room, three living rooms and two bedrooms. In the remaining plot area, 5 new independent volumes were built: 3 bedrooms each with its private patio, a technical area, and a laundry. In these new constructions ceilings the wood formwork stereotomy is visible.

These new volumes are strategically implanted defining 4 new outdoor spaces of a more public use and setting different environments and privacy levels (Parking / Distribution / Tank and Solarium / Meals). The bedrooms' patios also follow this logic of progression in privacy (Entrance patio / Shower patio).